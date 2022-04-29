Jenni Hermoso with Marta Torrejón, in the match between Barcelona and Wolfsburg. Alejandro Garcia (EFE)

People who usually go to the Johan Cruyff (about 3,000 fans on average during the season) are not surprised when Jennifer Hermoso appears on the bench. The striker from Madrid has been a starter in 12 of the 20 games that she has participated with Barcelona in the Iberdrola League. In fact, in the last duel that Jonatan Giráldez’s girls played at the Ciudad Deportiva —on April 2 against Villarreal—, Hermoso started the match sitting next to her coach. The women’s fans were also not surprised that the player who wore number 10 was moved and celebrated each of the goals (six) of the azulgrana against the yellow box. “Her level of commitment is exemplary,” stresses a Barcelona employee. “When she doesn’t play, she encourages like the most”, add the same sources.

More information

Hermoso’s attitude is not a minor detail for the Barcelona coaching staff. They highlight, above all, the ability of the striker to delegate protagonism. Before leaving for PSG, in the 2016-2017 season, the Madrilenian’s magnetism with the ball, essentially with opposing goals, was practically total: an average of 1.08 goals per game. “She was the owner of the team,” recalls a member of the coaching staff. When he returned to Sant Joan Despí, in the 2019-2020 academic year, his relationship with the goal did not vary too much, 0.98 on average compared to 1.03 last season. This year, however, something changed. “She is one more within a team that is very good”, they explain from the sports area. And the answer is that Barcelona has democratized the goal. Hermoso is not the top scorer in the League (she has 15 goals to Oshoala’s 19) nor is she the Champions League (five to Alexia Putellas’s 10).

“His role in the team is different this season. And he has adapted very well to his new role. She is a team player. She is not a diva, ”argue the same sources. And they stand out: “She doesn’t even want to be.” In the coaching staff they give the example of the first leg of the semifinal against Wolfsburg, resolved with a 5-1. The second leg is played this Saturday (at 6:00 p.m., on DAZN) at the Volkswagen Arena with a capacity for 30,000 people. Hermoso got close to the midfield to create what Barça call the square. “As we organize the exit of the ball from a line of three players, we place four interior players in the middle of the field to generate superiority and thus avoid pressure from the rival,” they explain from the coaching staff. Thus, from the movement of Hermoso towards the midfield, the space was freed up that allowed the runs of Aitana and Putellas that ended in the first and fourth goals against the German team at the Camp Nou.

“We practice those movements during the week,” they say in the coaching staff. So, there is no more effective way to convince the players. “Maintaining the level so high for so long can be difficult. But it is that this team works day by day to demand the maximum from us, ”reflects Jenni Hermoso, who while last season he scored 18% of Barça’s goals, this year his percentage dropped to 11%. The Madrilenian forgets about the goal and remembers the team. And he doesn’t care. He even rules out the option of signing for Madrid. “We have had some conversation with Madrid, but it has never gone any further. I have always felt Barça as my home”, concludes Hermoso, who is already aiming for the Champions League final on May 21.

In the other semi-final, PSG and Lyon fight for a place in Turin. The Lyon team won 3-2 in the first leg.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports in Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.