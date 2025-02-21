Jennifer Hermoso, International of the Spanish National Team, and the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) will resort to the judgment of the Criminal Judge of the National Court, José Manuel Fernández-Prieto, against the former president of the RFEF, Luis Rubiales.

The footballer’s representation agency, which militates in the ranks of the Mexican Tigers, and the popular accusation exercised by the Spanish soccer union have confirmed their decision to resort to the sentence for sexual assault issued against Rubiales, for the uncontentive kiss that gave To the player in the delivery of World Cup medals that Spain won in Australia in 2023, a possibility that the Prosecutor’s Office also studies.

Rubiales will also resort

Rubiales, who has also confirmed that the sentence will resort, was sentenced this Thursday to 18 months of fine with a quota of 20 euros per day (about 10,800 euros in total) for a crime of sexual assault for the kiss in the mouth of the player Jennifer Beautiful after winning the World Cup in Sidney, on August 20, 2023.

The ruling also prohibits Rubiales from approaching beautiful in a radius of 200 meters and communicating with her for a year. Both Rubiales and the former coach of the women’s team Jorge Vilda and the former high positions Albert Luque and Rubén Rivera – who sat with him on the bench in relation to these events – have been acquitted of the crime of coercion to the player Jenni Hermoso They were accused.

The National Court Prosecutor had requested a total sentence of 2 years and 6 months in jail for Rubiales, of which one year was for the crime of sexual aggression and another year and a half for the coercion. For this last criminal type, the representative of the Public Ministry had requested the sentence of 1 year and 6 months for the other three defendants.

The judgment of the Central Criminal Court, in charge of judging crimes that do not exceed five years in jail, can be appealed before the Criminal Chamber of the National Court.