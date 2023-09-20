In an interview, 26-year-old Jennifer Gotta talks about her time in the Frankfurt children’s cancer ward, why sport works like medicine, her everyday work today and her plans as a rower in competitive sports.

Jennifer Gotta currently has no time for competitive sports: The 26-year-old often works eleven to twelve hours a day as an assistant doctor in radiology at the Frankfurt University Hospital. Image: private

Jennifer Gotta is 26 years old and lives in Eppertshausen near Darmstadt. After a cancer diagnosis, she spent large parts of her childhood in the children’s cancer ward at the Frankfurt University Hospital, where she endured numerous operations, chemotherapy and the amputation of her right leg. She graduated from high school with a grade point average of 1.2, studied medicine, received her doctorate and now works as an assistant doctor at the university clinic. As a para-athlete, she achieved national and international success in rowing. Now she received the “Dumusstkampfen Prize” in Darmstadt, which is being awarded for the fifth time in memory of Jonathan Heimes. Andrea Petkovic gave the laudatory speech.

Miss Dr. Gotta, you met Jonathan “Johnny” Heimes, the former Hessian youth tennis champion who died of cancer in 2016 and co-initiator of the “Dumusstkampfen” initiative, at the children’s cancer ward at the Frankfurt University Hospital. What memories do you have of him?