In a surprising twist, Jennifer Garner will apparently return as Elektra in Deadpool 3, THR reports today. Garner first played the famous assassin in Elektra 2005. Although the film was a box office flop and was panned by critics, Garner’s performance was generally praised.

This marks a reunion for Garner with Ryan Reynolds, star of Deadpool 3and director Shawn Levy, who previously worked together on The Adam Project of Netflix.

Deadpool 3 is currently in full production, as confirmed by actor Stefan Kapicic in May, and set photos have started circulating online. Although many productions have been halted due to the ongoing writers’ strike, Marvel Studios is moving forward with Deadpool 3whose script was complete before the labor strike was declared in May.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to be released on May 3, 2024; however, its production could be affected if SAG-AFTRA calls a strike. The union that represents Hollywood actors recently pushed back its deadline with the studios to July 12.

Garner is the latest major star to reprise a big role in Deadpool 3since Hugh Jackman will also return as Wolverine. Returning cast members include Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage WarheadShioli Kutsuna as YukioKapicic like ColossusMorena Baccarin as Vanessa, Rob Delaney as Peter, Karan Soni as Dopinder and Leslie Uggams as Blind Al. However, apparently Zazie Beetz will not be returning as Domino.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: I remember going to the cinema to see ElektraI remember being disappointed but… honestly the main goal had always been to see Jennifer Garner and that was achieved.