Jennifer garner She stays away from the controversy that her ex-partner Ben Affleck caused by making statements about his marriage to her, and prefers to focus on her family and her personal and work projects. The protagonist of If she had 30 decided to share the recipe for Christmas dinner a few days ago, which she enjoyed with her family. This, as part of his program titled Pretend Cooking Show On Instagram.

However, not everything went as planned, because, while preparing meat bourguignon, the interpreter almost set her kitchen on fire.

Jennifer Garner almost sets her kitchen on fire

Everything was going from strength to strength until the Daredevil actress added some more of the alcoholic beverage that was required to make her dish and three-foot-high flames leaped over her kitchen.

Immediately, shock was reflected on his face. “I apologize,” Garner said of the incident. “Don’t add a double serving of brandy. Can you believe what happened? It was wild!“She added, still nervous about what happened.

The hilarious post included a caption that read: “I don’t know when I started making @ inagarten’s (from Barefoot in Paris) veal bourguignon for Christmas, it’s been quite a while since the smell of this perfect stew has made me feel happy, cozy and laid back (until I almost set the kitchen on fire, Ina never would!) ”.

Ben Affleck speaks to clarify his comments on his marriage to Jennifer Garner

The Batman interpreter went to the Jimmy Kimmel show to clear up a series of misunderstandings. According to his previous statements, his comments on Howard Stern’s radio show about his marriage to his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Garner were misrepresented.

During this conversation, Jennifer Lopez’s current partner pointed out to Jimmy Kimmel that if Jennifer Garner had not separated, she would probably continue with her addiction to alcohol to date.

According to what Ben Affleck said, they had taken excerpts from the two-hour conversation to make it look like he was saying the opposite of his real version.