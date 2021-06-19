Jennifer Ewbank has given a candid update on her daughter, who suffered a skull fracture on her birthday after a pony kick and was taken away by air ambulance. The singer pretended to be little Emily (7), but discovered that it helped not to do that. “On shot number seventeen, she first yelled ‘Mommy, I hate you’.”











The singer, known for The voice of Holland, described earlier this week how her daughter’s birthday party had turned into a nightmare. In a forest, the girl was kicked by a pony that had run amok. Although Jennifer said she only screamed inside, she put on a smile for her daughter. ‘To radiate safety’, says Ewbank.

That soon became untenable, she now admits. After the first five days, the singer had to take some distance to ‘let go and cry’. “I noticed that those five days of holding up had to go,” Jennifer writes on Instagram.



Quote

Forcing your child at such a moment is so heartbreaking Jennifer Ewbank

The girl, who also suffered bleeding from the blow, received a shot in her leg every morning and evening at the Sophia Children’s Hospital. That caused ‘total panic’ in her. “Panic and fear turned into anger,” Jennifer describes. “Where Emily is normally the softest girl, there was anger now. She was done with it.’

The shots were necessary for her recovery, so Emily had to. “Forcing your child at such a moment is so heartbreaking. All manner of preparation passed, but the ‘reward cards’ could be stolen from her,” she continues, referring to the reward system at the hospital, of which she also shares a photo.

No smile, but tears

After the seventeenth injection, a heavy, but also beautiful moment followed. ‘She cried out for the first time, ‘Mom, I hate you’. I held her and cried with her this time, instead of holding myself up. It calmed her down and we just got together.’

Her mother’s tears sparked a conversation. ‘She asked me why I had to cry and I indicated that I feel sadness when she is sad. That I understand so well that she is sad and angry. You have to do it all and we don’t want that either, but it does make you better and that’s exactly what we want. If it were possible, we would have done all the jabs and tests for you. But that won’t work.’



Quote

And now mama is going to curse; mom really liked it Jennifer Ewbank

The pain had become negotiable. “I asked her if she sometimes feels alone. Because even though we are always there, this is what you have to be so tough for. And we think that’s so cool! We’re not normally proud of you, I said. And she gave me a hug.’ Jennifer herself also had to express some anger. ‘And now Mama is going to curse; Mom really thought it was a cunt. Emily said, “But the other one was really sweet.”

Allowing the anger and sadness to appear helped. ‘Later that afternoon she had to drink the vilest drink and there was the anger. When the cup was empty, we threw the plastic cup around the room a few times. The peace came back and the injections and examinations after that were still with tears, but with so much more acceptance and peace. When I think about it, I find it so special that it is precisely the real emotion that brings so much. You’re the bravest we know, Emily.’



Quote

You shouldn’t think about it now, but sooner or later he’ll just get on that horse again Wendy van Dijk

warrior

Under the message, it rains expressions of support and kind words from fans and colleagues. ‘A lot of strength in the coming time and this sweet brave warrior will find her way’, writes Wendy van Dijk. ‘You shouldn’t think about it now, but sooner or later he will just get back on that horse’, she continues hopefully. Jennifer’s story also touches Noëlle Somogyi. “How well you have done this as a mother, it really is a nightmare to experience.”

Emily is now nineteen shots, two CT scans, complications and many recovery days further and is doing ‘extremely well’. Another MRI scan will follow next week, after which the girl will receive ‘rehabilitation training’ every week. ‘After two weeks in the ‘big white house’ we are back home and we are currently spastic around her, because in addition to a fracture (yet to heal) on her head, she has to avoid falls or bumps for the next two and a half months because of her medication ‘ said Jennifer. ‘Which we find quite exciting with our little walking tornado in the house.’



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: