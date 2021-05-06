The announcement of the separation of Bill and Melinda Gates resonated around the world. Given this, his eldest daughter, Jennifer gates, he spoke through his social networks: “Thank you for understanding that we need privacy as we navigate the next stages of our lives.”

The last post of the young woman was a week ago, where she details that she celebrated her 25th birthday and thanked all her followers for their good wishes. Likewise, in January this year he also announced his commitment to Nassar, but the coronavirus pandemic forced him to postpone the plans.

The businesswoman and rider told her more than 400,000 followers the following: “Both the rest of the family members and I are learning right now. the best way to process this difficult period for us, and I appreciate the space to be able to do it “, and added:” I don’t know what is the best way to handle it, neither the process, nor my own feelings.

Jennifer gates

Bill and Melinda Gates announced their divorce

After 27 years of marriage, the couple confirmed the end of their marriage through their official Twitter accounts.

“After thinking hard and working hard on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. In the past 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that operates around the world and enables people to lead healthy and productive lives, ”the statement read.