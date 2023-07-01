Jennifer Ávila (El Progreso, Honduras, 33 years old) does not renounce that things can be different. Despite the fact that she is critical of the situation in Honduras, and of some ways of practicing journalism in her country, she does not lose faith in her profession. Her vocation was forged in the heat of resistance to the 2009 coup, which overthrew the then president of Honduras, the leftist Manuel mel Zelaya. Since then, he has dedicated his career to denouncing state abuses, corruption and links to drug trafficking.

For his work, on Friday night he received the 2023 Gabo Award for Excellence in Bogotá. According to the jury, Ávila embodies “the courage, ethics and conviction of thousands of young journalists on the continent.” Hours before receiving her award, the journalist spoke with EL PAÍS at the Gimnasio Moderno, in the Colombian capital.

A little against the current —as the media outlet he co-founded in 2017 is called—, Ávila recalls that he did not feel the same illusion as thousands of Hondurans when Xiomara Castro, wife of the president ousted in 2009, came to power in 2022. Although he defended democracy after the coup, he had never sympathized with Zelaya. Now, he denounces that the president and her husband seek to consolidate a “propaganda machine.”

The Honduran journalist has faced all kinds of dangers, pressures, and threats in her work at Radio Progreso —which denounced the coup— and later at counter current. He has remained firm, despite frequently seeing that other colleagues have more recognition and visibility in media co-opted by the State. “It is necessary to do independent journalism, because we do not want to live in closed countries, in repressed societies,” he says.

Ask. He has commented in other interviews that the 2009 coup was decisive in his beginnings as a journalist. Because?

Answer. Two things struck me. The first was that the military shut down Radio Progreso because its journalists said there had been a coup. When the radio reopened, I remember that people gathered to protect the gate… I understood the importance of having a medium that was telling you what was happening at such a hard time. The second thing was the photo that was in the biggest print newspaper, The Press, after the murder of a boy during some protests. The blood had been wiped off, which was important to show that the military was shooting real bullets. He made me understand the damage that the media can do to society.

Q. What was your position regarding the ousted president, Manuel mel Zelaya?

R. I was against the coup, but it bothered me that they told me it was melist. It’s not that I liked him: he proposed a consultation to reform the Constitution and, deep down, he intended to perpetuate himself in power. But that was not the point. The important thing was that they denied us the possibility of participating in a consultation and of saying, at least, that we did not want the re-election of the president. In addition, militarization returned us to a time of restrictions that we had not lived through, that we had only read about in history books. I was outraged that they said that the coup was to preserve democracy. It was absurd.

Q. Fourteen years later, the images that the president of Honduras released this week of prisoners piled up and in their underwear are shocking, very similar to those shared by Nayib Bukele in El Salvador. How can this be explained in a government that presented itself as progressive?

R. Last year, we said that the Xiomara Castro government was being close to Bukele on security issues, that it received advice and that it wanted to copy the model. Unfortunately, people like that. [el modelo de El Salvador]. Being populist and authoritarian in our region, unfortunately, is very successful because our citizens do not understand democracy and human rights. But the contradictions are taking their toll on the president, who has a very low popularity compared to what she expected. The photos are the same, but the effect they produce is not the same: people in Honduras see that you change your mind every two months, that there are no certainties about what to do.

Q. Isn’t there a contradiction in saying that populism is successful, but that the people take a toll on Castro?

R. She did not start from the beginning with those narratives, like Bukele, who brought the military into Congress at the outset. Xiomara promised that there would be no militarization and suddenly she militarized. Let’s see how useful it is.

Q. How is the media situation with the return of the Zelaya to power?

R. My uncle was a journalist who worked for the government of Manuel Zelaya. Back then I didn’t know how propaganda worked, but now I understand what they were trying to do back then with the media machine. When was the hit mel Zelaya was already beginning to unify the narrative through the public media. Now we are going back to that time, they are doing the same thing: mel He created a very personal medium called Citizen Power and now there is another one called Popular powerto support Xiomara.

Q. You are very critical of the journalists who have been complacent with that State propaganda machine. How do you practice your profession in this context?

R. The media machinery of governments has done a lot of damage to democracy. And saying it makes you feel a little lonely, no one in the guild likes you. I don’t want to speak from arrogance, as if I had never made mistakes, but journalists have to be aware of the damage we can do. At university, it bothered me a lot that they said that we are the fourth estate, that they made us believe that we are above everyone else. They should have told us how to use that privilege in the service of society.

Q. In an opinion piece, also mentions that the public is trapped between this propaganda and an independent journalism that “repeats bad news.” How are stories told in Honduras without always being tragedies?

R. We have to count the bad things, denounce those who exercise power in a harmful way. But we have to learn not to victimize people anymore. That can create even more terror and involves taking away people’s ability to make their own decisions. There are also stories of resistance, of people defending their territories and building other types of communities. We can highlight that, resilience and survival. Maybe people are telling you their story to give more meaning to their fight for justice, not to victimize themselves.

Q. What mistakes do you think you may have made?

R. When I was just starting out, I interviewed some young people in a neighborhood controlled by gangs. They told me very delicate things, about signs that indicated gang control, and I did not measure the damage that could be done to these young people, despite the fact that I kept their identities confidential. I gave certain details that were relevant and I went too far because I did not delve as deeply into the context in the neighborhood, perhaps because of the speed or because I did not know how the gangs worked. That forced me to investigate more, to contextualize more.

Q. The jury record of the Gabo Award says that you embody “the courage, ethics and conviction of thousands of young journalists on the continent.” How do you feel about that?

R. The repression has done us a lot of damage and we must break the silence, understand what is happening to us in order to change reality. That is why it is necessary to do this journalism, because we do not want to live in these closed countries, in repressed societies. We are also needed as educators in this society: we not only talk about the bad, but also about democracy, about how the justice system works. We give tools to people so that they can be trained in a democratic and civic culture. We are necessary.

Q. Has the Internet strengthened independent journalism?

R. The foundations of journalism are the same on any platform: rigor, ethics, editorial promises. What’s nice about the Internet is that you can use many formats, from images to audio to text. But it is not free, as many believe. The Internet is not ours, we have to adapt to the algorithms of social networks that sometimes separate us. We have to fight against that with creativity.

