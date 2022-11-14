Jennifer Aniston He is one of the most beloved celebrities internationally due to his characters played in series and movies. This Monday, November 14, the actress surprised her followers by announcing tragic news: the death of her father.

Jennifer Aniston’s artistic career is recognized in several countries. The participation she had in productions such as “Friends”, “A lying wife”, “The morning show”, among others, has served her to get closer to her audience and that they can identify with her through a screen.

Jennifer Aniston’s message to her father

Through her official Instagram account, Jennifer Aniston made a publication regarding her father and attached several photos of her childhood, in addition to writing a nostalgic message. Quickly, her post reached thousands of “likes” and comments from her followers, who sympathized with the loss of her parent.

“Sweet dad… John Anthony Aniston. You were one of the most beautiful humans I have ever met. I am so thankful that you flew off to the skies in peace and pain free. And on 11/11 no less! You always had the perfect moment. That number will always have even greater meaning to me now. I will love you until the end of time. Do not forget to visit ”, you can read in the description.

Jennifer Aniston expresses the love she feels for her father at his death. Photo: @jenniferaniston/Instagram

Jennifer Aniston tried to conceive a child, but had problems

During an interview with Allure, Jennifer Aniston revealed one of the difficulties that life presented to her when it came to being a mother. “I was undergoing IVF, drinking Chinese teas, whatever; she was trying everything. I would have given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favour.’ But you just don’t think so, so here I am. The ship has sailed.”