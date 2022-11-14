Actor John Aniston, father of Jennifer Aniston, dies at 89

American actor John Aniston, father of Friends star Jennifer Aniston, has died at the age of 89. The portal reports TMZ with reference to the statement of the actress.

“Dear dad… You were one of the most handsome people I have ever known. I am so grateful that you went to heaven in peace and without pain, ”she wrote. According to her, the actor died on November 11.

John Aniston’s real name at birth is Yannis Anastassakis. He began working on television in the 1960s. He is best known for his role as Victor Kiriakis in the soap opera Days of Our Lives, in which he has starred since 1985.

