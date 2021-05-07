Jennifer Aniston joined the long list of celebrities who were vaccinated against COVID-19. The renowned 52-year-old interpreter shared her experience from her official Instagram account, where she also reflected on those who have not yet received the dose.

The celebrity began her message by assuring that she feels great after being injected and emphasized how lucky Americans are to be in one of the countries that has vaccinated the most people.

“ Fully vaccinated and feels so good. We are extremely fortunate and privileged to have access to COVID-19 vaccines in the US at this time. ”, He indicated.

Nevertheless, Jennifer Aniston He also referred to the situation of many people who have not been vaccinated and who, probably, will not have the opportunity to do so.

“Unfortunately, that is not the case everywhere… and as we know, the health of one of us affects all of us. Thinking of those who do not have or will not have the opportunity to get vaccinated and hug their friends and family ”, he concluded.

Jennifer Aniston was vaccinated against COVID-19. Photo: Jennifer Aniston / Instagram

Which celebrities have been vaccinated against COVID-19?

Hollywood actors, singers and celebrities did not hesitate twice and decided to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Here are some of the stars who already have the fix: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Steve Martin, Tony Bennett, Patrick Stewart, Harrison Ford, Billy Crystal, Jeff Goldblum, Ian McKellen, Anthony Hopkins, Ryan Reynolds, Jessica Chastain, Dolly Parton, Stephen King , Oprah Winfrey, Samuel L. Jackson, Harrison Ford, Sharon Stone, Whoopi Goldberg, and Jane Fonda.

Ryan Reynolds shows the moment he was vaccinated against the coronavirus. Photo: Ryan Reynolds / Instagram

