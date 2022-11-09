At 53 years old, American actress Jennifer Aniston (Los Angeles, California) no longer has anything to hide, and she herself is the one who ensures it. So much so, that for the first time she has spoken publicly about a subject that has haunted her throughout her professional career and that had nothing to do with her success: the continuous rumors of pregnancy that plagued her for years and from which she had to continuously get rid of. .

“All those years and years of speculation were really difficult. I was undergoing a fertilization process in vitro, drinking Chinese teas, whatever, I was trying everything. He would have given anything if someone had told me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ But you just don’t think about it. So here I am. The ship has sailed, ”Aniston explains about the fight he has had for decades against infertility. in an interview for the December cover of the American magazine Allurewithout clarifying whether the treatment was during her years of marriage to Brad Pitt or Justin Theroux, or both. “I actually feel a little bit of relief now because there’s no more: ‘Can I have them?’ I don’t have to think about it anymore,” she adds.

In the same interview, the actress, who rose to world fame for playing Rachel Green in the famous series friends, has delved deeper into the theories that claimed that she had chosen her career over having children with Brad Pitt, from whom she separated in 2005 after five years married in a mediatic divorce. “That story that I was simply selfish, and that I only cared about my career… God forbid a woman be successful and not have a child,” she quips. “The reason why my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage because he wouldn’t give her a child, it was all an absolute lie. At this point I have nothing to hide, ”says Aniston, in clear reference to her time with Pitt.

Although she gets along very well with her two ex-husbands, she admits that she has “no interest” in remarrying. “I would love to be in a relationship, who knows? There are times when I would curl up in a ball and hug someone and say, ‘I need support.’ It would be great to come home and fall into someone’s arms: ‘It’s been a tough day.’ Another of the issues that Aniston talks about in the interview is that she does not like social networks (she even talks about them as “torture”) and that she only opened an Instagram profile three years ago to tell the story of the launch. from her LolaVie hair care line. He also touches the pressure of age. “I feel great about who I am today, better than I was in my twenties or thirties, or even in my mid-forties. We have to stop saying shit to ourselves, “says the actress. “One day you will be 65 years old and you will say to yourself: ‘She was fabulous at 53″.

Although Aniston has taken years to talk about the processes to get pregnant that she went through – it is the first time she has addressed the subject in public – she assures that “one day” she will write about all of it. “I have spent years protecting my story about myself. invitro. I am very protective of these issues because it gives me the feeling that I have little to keep to myself. The world creates stories that are not true, so I should tell the truth well. I feel like I’m coming out of hibernation. I have nothing to hide,” she repeats.

“For the record, I am not pregnant. What I am is fed up”. This is how Jennifer Aniston started in 2016 open letter published in Huffington Post where, then 47 years old, she charged harshly against the harassment to which she was subjected daily by the gossip press. That same year, the actress also claimed her facet as a single woman, independent and satisfied with her lifestyle and her work in an interview with the magazine marie claire. “I have felt embarrassed about my marital status, I have felt embarrassed about my divorce; when I had no partner I have been shamed, my nipples have been shamed. Why do we only look at women through that particular lens?”, she lamented then, claiming her marriages with Brad Pitt and with Justin Theroux, who, according to the interpreter, assured then (and continues to maintain) they were happy, as was her single life without children.

But despite these years of siege about a possible pregnancy and questions about her divorces and her life as a single woman, the protagonist of the series The Morning Show assures in the same interview with Allure, following the launch of its LolaVie line, which is proud of the path it has traveled so far. “I would say that when I was in my 30s and 40s I went through some very difficult things, and if it wasn’t for that, I never would have become who I was meant to be,” she reflects.