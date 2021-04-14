Jennifer Aniston, renowned American actress, reappeared with her friends from Friends to record after 17 years. However, not only did this make an impression on her followers, but also what the British media said about her: that she would have adopted a girl in Mexico. In this regard, the representatives of the artist spoke.

According to The Mirror, the celebrity adopted a minor from the Casa Hogar Sion orphanage and took advantage of their latest reunion to tell her friends about the decision she had made. Likewise, said newspaper said that the adoption was scheduled for the end of June.

The Sun was another of the British media that disclosed more details. The newspaper revealed that fellow Friend David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney and Matt LeBlanc were shocked to learn of the news Aniston gave them. “Everyone was very happy when she told them, giving him parenting advice, that she said she would happily take once she got established,” a post reads.

They also said that her friend Courteney Cox, a co-star of Friends and her daughter’s godmother, was by her side at all times.

After the rumors, the American media TMZ contacted the actress’s representatives. They said that during the tapes, Jennifer never mentioned the arrival of a child in her life and that the rumors of the adoption process are false and never happened.

On the other hand, fans are waiting for the new production of Friends. The actors filmed the long-awaited program that had been delayed by the pandemic. The return of the long-awaited reunion does not yet have a confirmed date, but it will be broadcast on HBO Max.