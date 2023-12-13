The death of Matthew Perry It was news that shocked all fans of the series.Friends', since this year there was speculation about the possible return of the series with the participation of big stars. In addition, 'Friends: the Reunion' had been recorded with celebrities such as Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber. However, Perry's unfortunate death has caused even his colleagues and friends to remain silent for a time.

In a recent Variety interview, Jennifer Aniston, co-star of 'Friends', did not hesitate to refer to his friend and give details of what had happened hours before the death of Chandler Bing's interpreter. In this note, we tell you about the emotional farewell that Perry would have awaited with the artist.

How did Matthew Perry say goodbye to Jennifer Aniston?

Jennifer Aniston revealed to Variety that, hours before the death of Matthew, both chatted pleasantly via text messages. The actress claimed that Perry was making jokes with her and that she did not perceive pain or signs of sadness.

“I was literally texting that morning to funny Matty,” she said. “I wasn't in pain. I wasn't in pain,” the artist added.

What problems was Matthew Perry going through?

Matthew Perry He had a hectic life. She faced difficulties in breaking out of addiction to illicit substances. But this was overcome by the actor, according to what he assured Aniston. Likewise, the man who played Chandler would have been trying to rediscover acting and had committed himself to staying in shape. That is why the actress asked that Perry be remembered in the best way.

When did Matthew Perry die?

Matthew Perry 54 years old, He died on October 28, 2023. He was found dead in the bathtub of his residence in Los Angeles. According to authorities, the cause could be related to a drowning incident. However, the first aid team responded to the emergency call for cardiac arrest. The paramedics were unable to resuscitate the artist's body.

Matthew Perry, actor who played Chandler Bing, said goodbye to Jennifer Aniston hours before her death / Photo: LR composition / Instagram

What character did Matthew Perry play in 'Friends'?

Matthew Perry played Chandler Bing in the series 'Friends', from 'Warner Bros. He played an executive specializing in statistical analysis and data configuration, after which he resigned to become a junior editor at an advertising agency. In addition, he was Monica Geller's partner in the fourth season.

