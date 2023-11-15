The Friends star broke the silence on his Instagram profile two weeks after the death of his friend and colleague

After Matt LeBlanc’s touching greeting and Courteney Cox’s touching memory, too Jennifer Aniston he wanted to break the silence and pay tribute to his friend and colleague Matthew Perrywho passed away last October 28th at his home in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Aniston remembers Matthew Perry — “Having to say goodbye to our Matty was a wave of incredible emotions that I had never felt before. We have all suffered losses in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Experiencing this pain allows you to feel all the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone intensely”, thus began the long and heartfelt message from Jennifer Aniston, who remained silent for over two weeks if we exclude the short statement released by the actors of Friends the day after Perry disappeared. See also Rome, party of the players: they interrupt the conference of Mourinho and ... Video

The 54-year-old speaks in the plural, too on behalf of the other members of the Friends family: “We loved him very much. He was part of our DNA. It was always us 6. This was the family that we chose forever and that changed who we were and what our path would be.

The actress then treated herself to a touching memory of my lifelong friend: “He knew he loved making people laugh. As he always said, if he hadn’t heard laughter he would have thought he was dying. His life literally depended on it. And it was something he was very good at. He made people laugh. all of us”.

Matthew Perry’s message to JENNIFER ANISTON — Aniston wanted to share a message that Perry had sent him as a testament to how much he loved making others laugh. The actor had sent to the friend a photo dating back to the Friends period writing “Making you laugh gave meaning to my day.” And the actress’s comment is touching: “In the last two weeks I have gone back to reading our messages. Laughing and crying and then laughing again. I will carry him with me forever. I found a message that he sent me out of the blue one day. It says it all.” See also The time that Diego Lainez will be off the courts

Jennifer Aniston’s memory ended with a message addressed to your friend: “Matty, I love you and I know that you are now totally at peace and away from any suffering. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you say, ‘Could you get any crazier than that?’