Jennifer Aniston publishes the last message with Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston also breaks the social silence and publishes a post in memory of Matthew Perry, also revealing one of the last messages she exchanged with her friend and colleague who passed away last October 28 due to suspected drowning.

“Oh boy, this is a deep wound. Having to say goodbye to our Matty was a crazy wave of emotions that I had never felt before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to truly face this pain allows you to feel moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone so deeply. And we loved him deeply,” she wrote on hers profile Instagram Jennifer Aniston.

Matthew, the actress writes, “was an integral part of our DNA. It was still the 6 of us, a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path would be. Matty knew that she loved making people laugh. As he said himself, if he hadn’t heard the ‘laughter’ he would have thought he would have died. His life literally depended on it. And he managed to do just that. He made us all laugh. And laugh out loud.”

And again: “In the last two weeks I have reread our messages. Laugh and cry and then laugh some more. I will keep them forever. One day I found a message he sent me out of nowhere. He says it all. (Look at the second photo…) Matty, I love you so much and I know that you are now completely at peace and free from all pain. I talk to you every day…sometimes I can almost hear you say ‘could you BE any crazier?’ Rest little brother. You always made my day.”

After the joint statement written by all the actors of Friends, now Matthew Perry’s colleagues are expressing their pain on their respective social networks. In fact, before Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox had also written a post of condolence.