It's been a month and a half since Matthew Perry, the beloved Chandler Bing of Friends, and the entire world, his acquaintances and his colleagues continue to mourn his loss. One of those who was closest to him was the actress Jennifer Aniston, who for a decade was his partner in the series, playing Rachel Green. The two were good friends (and equal in age, at 54 years old; she was six months older than him) and they also maintained their connection off-screen since the series ended in 2004. Although the actress had issued a joint statement with the four other protagonists after Perry's death, and had also posted a message in mid-November, now he has spoken about him for the first time in a talk with the film magazine Variety.

Aniston gives a long interview and is the cover star of this week's issue along with her co-star in the series The Morning Show (Apple TV), also actress Reese Witherspoon. The report was published this Monday, the same day that the nominations for the Golden Globes were announced, in which the Apple TV series is up for two awards: best drama series and best supporting actor for Billy Crudup; Its two protagonists (especially Aniston, who was in all the pools) have been left out. In the talk, they both comment on how they have known each other for 20 years and have become “partners, good friends.” “We share when our hearts are broken in life and in love and in everything,” says Aniston, and shortly after begins to talk about Matthew Perry, something that makes her burst into tears. As the magazine tells it, Witherspoon then grabs her hand without letting go until the end of the interview.

More information

When asked how she wants the world to remember the late cast member of Friends, Aniston states: “How he would like to be remembered. He was happy. He was healthy. He had stopped smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy, that's all I know. We were literally texting that morning, so funny Matty…he wasn't hurting. He wasn't fighting. “He was happy,” he insists, because Perry's health history was complicated, after going through serious health problems, as well as with alcohol and drugs that made him go to several rehabilitation centers. When Witherspoon replies, “It's important for people to know that,” she says, “It is.” “I want people to know that he was really healthy, and getting better. She was chasing him. He worked very hard. The truth is, he had a hard life. I miss him very much. We all miss him. He made us laugh so much…”

Aniston acknowledges that seeing so many people praising Perry has been “beautiful.” “I hope he can see that she was loved in a way he never thought about.” Speaking about his way of working alongside Witherspoon, who praises the talent of the entire cast of Friends, Aniston assures that her partner's “way of speaking” was also innovative in the world of comedy. “He created a whole world, totally different. In a way we let ourselves be guided by him. He added something to our joy.”

The death of her partner has been especially hard for the actress in romantic comedies like Much more than friends and Rental boyfriend, whose father, also actor John Aniston, died a year ago, at the age of 89. The loss of him has now been joined by the blow of Perry's death. According to the medium Page Sixwas the first to arrive at the actor's funeral, held privately in a cemetery north of Los Angeles a few days after his death, and there she looked devastated.

Aniston posted an emotional message on November 15, just as the rest of her colleagues did the previous day and throughout that day, remembering her friend, whom she said “always knew how to make people laugh.” “Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been a crazy wave of emotions that he has never experienced before,” he said. “At some point in our lives we all experience loss. The loss of life or the loss of love. Being able to truly sit with this grief allows you to feel all the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone so deeply. And we loved him deeply. He was part of our DNA. There were always the six of us. “This was our chosen family, which forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be.” “As he himself said, if he didn't hear the laughter he thought he would die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed doing it. He made us all laugh. […] Matty, I love you very much and I know that you are completely at peace and not suffering now. Rest, little brother.”