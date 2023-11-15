The actress Jennifer Aniston spoke for the first time about the surprising death of his former teammate in ‘Friends’ Matthew Perry. As we remember, the famous Chandler Bing He died on October 28 at the age of 54 after being found in the bathtub of his home in Los Angeles, United States.

Anistonwho was the same age as Matthew and played Rachel Green in the successful NBC series, dedicated an extensive letter to him on his official Instagram account. instagramin which he unloaded all his sadness.

What did Matthew Perry, the remembered Chandler from 'Friends', die of?

What was the emotional message that Jennifer Aniston dedicated to Matthew Perry?

The publication made on the aforementioned social network already has almost 4 million likes in just minutes. Of course, he restricted comments so that no one outside his circle can comment. In it, he attached a photo in which both appear smiling, with this heartfelt message.

“This hurt me deeply. Saying goodbye to our ‘Matty’ has been a wave of emotions that I have never experienced.”

In addition, Jennifer Aniston delved into the relevance of embracing pain as a vital part of a full life because “It allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone so deeply.”

“We loved him deeply. He was a big part of our DNA. There were always the six of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path would be.”he added.

At that moment, the actress was reminded of all the times Perry made so many people laugh. “As he said himself, if he didn’t hear the laughter, he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he manage to do just that. He made us all laugh and laugh a lot.”

He continued: “For the past two weeks, I’ve been reading our text messages. Laugh and cry and then laugh again. I will keep them forever. ‘Matty’, I love you so much and I know that you are completely at peace now and without any pain. I talk to you every day. (…) Rest, little brother. “You always made my day”ended his emotional publication.

Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry shared many years of friendship during the filming of ‘Friends’. Photo: Instagram capture/Jennifer Aniston

