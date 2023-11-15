Two weeks after Matthew Perry’s death, Chandler in Friends, who died at his home in Los Angeles on October 28, at just 54 years old, his colleagues on the series have begun to publicly say goodbye to the man who was their colleague for 10 years and their friend for the rest of their lives. If on Tuesday it was the turn of Matt LeBlanc, his roommate Joey, and Courteney Cox, who was his partner in fiction, Monica, this Wednesday, November 15, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have published goodbye texts , who played Phoebe Buffay, Rachel Green and Ross Geller.

The first to post images and texts was Aniston, who on Wednesday morning used your Instagram profile, with more than 44 million followers, to say goodbye to his good friend. “Oh, this really hurts… Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been a crazy wave of emotions that she had never experienced before,” reflects the actress. “At some point in our lives we all experience loss. The loss of life or the loss of love. Being able to truly sit with this grief allows you to feel all the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone so deeply. And we loved him deeply. She was part of our DNA. There were always the six of us. “This was our chosen family, which forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be.”

More information

“Matty always knew how to make people laugh,” the 54-year-old actress continues. “As he himself said, if he didn’t hear the laughter he thought he would die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed doing it. He made us all laugh. Laugh and cry and laugh again. I will carry him with me forever and ever.” Aniston has accompanied her writing with a black and white photograph of the two of them where Perry makes her laugh, and after a screenshot of some messages where he sent her that photo, with the text “Making you laugh always made it better.” my day. And my day got better,” and her response “Ohhh, it was the first of thousands of times.” And in her words on Instagram she has also explained it: “I found a message that he sent me out of the blue one day. Says it all. Matty, I love you so much and I know you are completely at peace and pain-free now. I talk to you every day… sometimes I almost hear you saying, ‘Could you be crazier?’ Rest in peace, little brother. “You always made my days better.”

For his part, David Schwimmer, 56, who played Ross Geller (Monica’s brother and Chandler’s brother-in-law in Friends), has followed in the wake of his companions by posting on his Instagram profile, with 7.8 million followers, an image of both at a moment in the series, where they dressed in the style of the eighties, in addition to a long text. “Matty, thank you for 10 incredible years of laughter and creativity. I will never forget your impeccable timing and distribution of humor. You could take a simple line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so completely original and unexpectedly funny that it still amazes. And you had heart. With whom you were generous, and shared with us, so that we could create a family from six strangers.”

“This photo,” Schwimmer remembers, “is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and it hurts at the same time. I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around: ‘Could there be more clouds?’ Perry always gave credit to all the help he received from his friends, and also in his book Friends, lovers and that terrible thing (Contraluz, published in November 2022) recognized that it was Schwimmer who had proposed that the six of them together renegotiate the conditions of their contract in the series. Thanks to this, they pocketed more than a million dollars, from almost 30 years ago, per episode.

The last to speak was Lisa Kudrow. The 60-year-old actress has posted an old image, a photo of a photo, on your Instagram profile, with 10 million followers. Also a text loaded with memories. “We filmed the pilot, Friends Like Usthey picked us up right away, we were on the billboards of the [cadena] NBC. “So… you suggest we play poker and we had a lot of fun while creating a first bond,” Kudrow begins. “Thanks for that. Thank you for making me laugh so hard at whatever you said, until my muscles ached and tears ran down my face every day. Thank you for opening your heart in a relationship of six that required commitment. And many talks. Thank you for turning up to work when you weren’t well and then being absolutely brilliant. Thank you for the best 10 years anyone could have. Thanks for trusting me. Thank you for everything I learned about elegance and love by getting to know you. Thank you for the time I was able to have with you, Matthew.”

Although the six actors became a family between 1994 and 2004, when they filmed Friends on the sets of Warner Bros. in Los Angeles (California), they later maintained less frequent contact with each other. But, as they used to say, every time they saw each other at an event, on a red carpet or at a party, the unbreakable nature of their union became evident. They were also always there for each other. Perry said in his memoirs that when he started filming the series, at the age of 24, he already had certain difficulties with alcohol, which became more complicated as the years went by: “I could handle it, more or less. But at 34 years old, he was already in a lot of trouble.” His co-stars tried to help him get out of them. In the book he explained how Aniston showed up one day in his dressing room and, “in a somewhat strange, but very loving way,” let him know that the five of them knew that he had relapsed into drinking: “We can smell it.” Once again they came to make an intervention, also in his dressing room, to try to help him. In line with the memoirs, Lisa Kudrow (who played Phoebe), and for now the only one who has not made her farewell public, told the newspaper The New York Times: “I love Matthew very much. We are Family. Basically, like the song in the series said, I will always be there for him.”