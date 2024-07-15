The world of film and television is in mourning. Shannen Doherty died at the age of 53 on Sunday, July 14, due to metastatic breast cancer. A death that was not sudden – the actress had already announced in March that she was preparing for her end – but that has aroused nostalgia among her colleagues, who have taken to social networks to express their condolences, along with a hundred anonymous messages in memory of the actress. Jennie Garth, her co-star in the television series that catapulted her to fame, Feeling of living, She wanted to pay tribute to Doherty’s professional and life career on her social networks: “I am still processing my tremendous pain over the loss of my long-time friend, Shannen, the woman I have often described as one of the strongest people I have ever known,” she says in an Instagram message, where he has accumulated 1.2 million followers, which accompanies two photographs of her performances as Kelly Taylor and Brenda Walsh in the nineties.

“She was brave, passionate, determined and so loving and generous. I will miss her and always honor her deeply in my heart and in my memories,” Garth laments in her post. Even so, they did not always boast of an unconditional friendship: “We often clashed with each other, but none of that reflected the truth of our real relationship, which was based on respect and admiration.” Doherty and Garth have shared on multiple occasions the differences they experienced during the filming of the iconic television series. It was last March when the recently deceased actress revealed in her post podcast, Let’s Be Clearthat the recordings of the television hit were a “difficult and competitive situation” for them. Differences that they managed to overcome over time: “Our connection was real and honest,” Garth concludes in her condolences.

Shannen Doherty’s co-star, Tory Spelling, has wanted to join in the mourning on her social networks. In an Instagram story, she confesses that she is still processing her emotions. “I still don’t have the words to express it… but we knew it and that’s what matters,” shares the actress who played Donna Martin in the television series. Brian Austin Green, another of the eight protagonists of the series, shared on social media: “Shan. My sister… you loved me no matter what. You were a huge part of my understanding of love, I will miss you more than I can process right now. Thank you for the gift you gave me.”

Jason Priestley, who played his brother in the teen drama, has shared through his profile an image of both of them on the set of the series, accompanying the photo with some lines expressing their pain for the loss of the actress. “In shock and very sad to hear of the passing of my friend Shannen. She was a force of nature and I will miss her. Sending love and light to her family in this dark time.” It is the second premature death that the cast has faced. Feeling of livingfollowing the sudden death of actor Luke Perry, due to a stroke, at the age of 52 in 2019.

Shannen Doherty will be forever remembered in the world of television for Feeling of livingbut also for his leading role in Charmed, series that made her a symbol during the nineties. Her co-star, Rose McGowan, has posted a message which has provoked the reaction of millions of fans. “Shannen Doherty had the heart of a lion. Passion for the craft is often mistakenly considered a problem. Shannen was passion. I met her in the nineties and I was blown away,” the interpreter begins her message, in which she confesses that meeting the actress was “a beautiful gift of life.” “Our lives had been intertwined in a unique way. We laughed at the dark forces that wanted us to hate each other, instead we chose love and respect. A great and kind-hearted chick. A force of energy that will live forever in hearts,” concludes the actress, also known for her participation in the film scream.

Alyssa Milano, who played the younger sister in the series Charmedand with whom the recently deceased actress had her differences to the point of blaming Milano for her departure from the series, has also issued a statement through Entertainment Weekly in which he pays tribute to Doherty: “It’s no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but deep down she was someone I deeply respected and admired. She was a talented actress, loved by many, and the world is a worse place without her. My condolences to all the people who loved her.”

The protagonists of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ portrayed in the nineties. Alamy Stock Photo

Other colleagues have also wanted to remember the work of the American artist, even if they did not work with the actress personally. Olivia Munn, who this year revealed that she had battled breast cancer, has expressed how sad she feels after Doherty’s death. “Recalling the last text she sent me just a couple of months ago, asking how I was and if she could do anything for me… True to form, Shannen was offering her help even though she was in the final stages of fighting this horrible disease.”

Shannen Doherty has spent nearly a decade battling metastatic cancer, and in April she had explained that she was preparing to die, especially preparing her mother. Her illness was never a taboo or a reason for discretion. She always reported on her progress and publicly exposed the problems she was experiencing, such as her hair loss. “The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones, as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for privacy at this time to grieve in peace,” communicated the announcement of his death released by his representative, Leslie Sloane, in the magazine People.