On June 27th at 11.30am, Hollywood was experiencing one of its most emotional moments of the year. Hundreds of people gathered on the Walk of Fame to see the family of Jenni Rivera, the famous Californian singer of Mexican origin, gather to unveil the star of the artist, who died in December 2012 in a plane crash. However, just 10 days later, that piece of ground at 1750 Vine Street was found vandalised.

It was Monday morning when several local media outlets in Los Angeles reported that the star of the so-called The Diva of the Band It was covered in black paint. Some fans helped informally clean it, but soon the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which is responsible for distributing the stars as well as their management and care, sent a professional cleaner, responsible for taking care of the terrazzo floor surrounding them, to get it back in tip-top shape. In addition, Selena Quintanilla’s star, just two blocks ahead of Rivera’s, was also stained.

The reasons why Rivera’s star, number 2,783 on the Paseo and the newest, has appeared vandalized are unknown. The second of the late artist’s five children, Jacqie Marín Rivera, also a singer and actress, has explained on her social networks that she found out about what happened through a fan and that she felt “angry”, “pissed off rather”. “But the fans sent me photos and videos […]. They started cleaning the stars because it wasn’t just my mom’s star that was vandalized, but Selena’s as well. They cleaned both stars as best they could, and sent it to the Chamber of Commerce of Hollywood,” she says. “I’m going to focus on the good and those fans who took the time to clean my mom’s star, I want to cry because it seems so beautiful to me, thank you so much to those fans, thank you so much with all my heart for loving her so much.” “It hurts them that she is succeeding, not only my mom but all women,” argues Marín Rivera in her profile Instagramwith almost two million followers. EL PAÍS has contacted the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to find out why it believes this has happened, but has not yet received a response.

Jenni Rivera at the Latin Billboard Awards held on April 26, 2012 in Miami, Florida. John Parra (Getty Images)

Despite what its name may indicate, the Walk of Fame is not one of the most glamorous areas of the city, nor one of the most well-kept. That area of ​​Hollywood Boulevard — with 38 million tourists a year, the most visited in the city, according to figures from The New York Times— is full of cocktail bars, cheap souvenir shops and homeless people who sleep in the arcades and eat leftovers from the many fast-food restaurants in the tourist-packed area. So rubbish and dirt run rampant, which is why the Paseo has become one of the main targets for the city to upgrade in view of both the next World Cup in 2026 and the Olympic Games in 2028, the next after Paris. However, it is not usual for its stars to appear damaged to this level.