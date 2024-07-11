Jenni Rivera’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, The singer is remembered for her legacy in music and her tragic death in a plane crash on December 9, 2012. This is the location where you can go to visit the tribute to La Diva de la Banda. AND Recently the inauguration of the The singer is remembered for her legacy in music and her tragic death in a plane crash on December 9, 2012. This is the location where you can go to visit the tribute to La Diva de la Banda.

Last month, hundreds of Jenni Rivera fans gathered on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, to experience the moment when the family of the Californian singer with Mexican roots inaugurates the artist’s star.

This recognition can be found on Vine Street at 1750, very close to Selena Quintanilla’s star. This is the 2,783rd star and, up to this point, the most recent.

At this site, both his loved ones and his admirers, on June 27th during the inauguration ceremony They remembered the life and work of the singer with songs, tears and gifts like flowers and photos.

Jenni Rivera’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame vandalized



Despite the good news for the singer’s fans, just a few days before Jenni Rivera’s star was inaugurated on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, according to the media ABC7was vandalized more than once less than two weeks after its dedication.

Just a few days before the ceremony, they discovered that both theJenni Rivera’s star, like Selena Quintanilla’s, had been painted blackso fans immediately rushed to clean up.

Unfortunately, the incident was repeated shortly after. According to the cited media, the authorities said that Rivera and Selena stars were vandalized again with spray paint black one day after they were restored by their relatives and followers.