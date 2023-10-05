The deceased singer Jenni Rivera He is still current with his music among his fans and proof of this is that he manages to reach the top 10 of Billboard’s Regional Mexican Airplay with ‘El que hoy esta en tu lugar’, a song that is included in his posthumous album ‘Misión Cumplida’.

In several news portals it is shared that ‘He who is in your place today’, one of the many topics that Jenni Rivera left recordings, has positioned itself in the public’s taste and is among the Top 10 on the list Regional Mexican Airplay by Billboard.

‘Mission Accomplished’, an album released by Alli, Chiquis, Jacqie, Mike, Jenicka and Johnny, Jenni Rivera’s children, as a gift for her and her loyal followers, has also become one of the best sellers in recent weeks.

Cover of the new album by the late singer Jenni Rivera. Instagram photo

This musical production was released on June 30, it is by banda, it includes unreleased songs, it was produced by Pavel Ocampo and Sergio Lizárraga, founder) of Banda MS.

In several media outlets it has been shared that Jenni Rivera’s children worked together in the production of ‘Misión Cumplida’, after Jacqie Rivera, sister of ‘La Diva de la banda’, assumed the position of director of the estate of Jenni Rivera in January 2022.

Jenni Rivera was enjoying national and international success when she tragically lost her life in a plane accident that occurred in December 2012, in Nuevo León, Mexico, at the age of 43.

Jenni Rivera She became the most successful female artist from the Mexican region on the Billboard charts, as she had 19 entries in Top Latin Albums, 12 of which reached the top 10 and seven reached No. 1; She also scored 12 entries on the Billboard 200 and has 14 hits in the top 10 of the Regional Mexican Airplay chart.

