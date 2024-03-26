Singer Jenni Riverea will have a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, It is reported in various media outlets. The mother of the singer Chiquis Rivera died in a plane accident in December 2012 and is always current with her music.

Almost 12 years after the death of Jenni Rivera which occurred in a plane accident in the Sierra de Nuevo León, in December 2012, is still valid with its songs, as it left a great musical legacy.

On Jenni Rivera's Instagram profile it is mentioned that 'La Diva de la Banda' will now be honored in Hollywood:

“Very soon the name of La Diva (de la Banda) will be immortalized among many legends in Hollywood, California. “Wait for her!”, they publish on said social network and share an image of her with Marco Antonio Solís, 'El Buki'.

'Mission Accomplished' is the posthumous album by Jenni Rivera and since it went on sale in July 2023, it has been very successful among its fans in many countries, including Mexico and the USA.

Upon learning of the posthumous tribute that Jenni Rivera will receive in Hollywood soon, her fans write:

“I love you and miss you”; “What an emotion. Her great star of fame is totally deserved, she is greatly missed”; “We will always carry you in our hearts, Jenni. You don't know how much your audience misses you,” while Chiquis Rivera He says: “My Momma.”

Jenni Rivera lost her life in a plane crash on December 9, 2012 in Iturbide, Mexico, after finishing a concert at the Arena Monterrey, Nuevo León. He was on the plane with six companions. They all lost their lives.

The plane in which Jenni Rivera he was traveling crashed in the Sierra Madre Oriental, in the municipality of Iturbide in Nuevo León, Mexico.

