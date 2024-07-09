Sad news is circulating on the Internet this Tuesday, July 9, and it has been announced that once again Jenni Rivera and Selena Quintanilla stars on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood have been vandalized.

Just on Monday it was reported about the attacks on the emblematic stars of the Latin singers and this Tuesday They are once again suffering damage by persons not yet identified.

The Chamonic account, specialized in the world of entertainment, was the one who released the news that the stars Jenni Rivera and Selena Quintanilla are back together were painted dark with a material that is very difficult to remove.

Fans of both singers immediately They mobilized to clean the famous plaques of their idols, although it has been really difficult despite the attempts to repair them. So far it is not known who could have carried out this type of actions.

According to Chamonic, the record label Capital Recordsbuilding where the bench on which the stars are placed is located, already have the videos of the people who are committing vandalism and apparently are three of Hispanic origin.

For now, we can only wait for the US authorities to do the necessary work so that the necessary legal action can be taken against those who have been damaging part of the Hollywood monument.

