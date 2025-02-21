Jenni Hermoso will appeal the judgment of the National Court imposed on Luis Rubiales, which condemned him to pay a fine of 10,800 euros for sexual assault for the unseee kiss to the footballer.

The one who was president of the RFEF announced yesterday that the resolution resorted and this Friday has made the defense of Jenni, since they consider that Rubiales would also have to have been convicted of coercion.

More information, shortly.