Jenni Hermoso is one of the best soccer players in the Liga MX Femenil and world women's soccer, in general. The Spanish player came to Mexican soccer with Pachuca, but she signed with Tigres for the Clausura 2024 tournament.
In a recent interview, Hermoso, who won the Women's World Cup with the Spanish National Team last year, stated that she felt like a soccer player again since her arrival in the Amazonas.
In a conversation with Marc Crosas, on the TUDN network, the Spanish player spoke about this new adventure in the Liga MX Femenil and her rebirth as a professional soccer player.
“I don't put a ceiling on myself because life has taught me that tomorrow there will be another obstacle, another goal to achieve and today what I feel and what makes me happy is to feel and live what is happening to me today, which for me is being “in one of the best places I could be. Feeling like a footballer again. Feeling with an enthusiasm that I haven't had for a long time and I don't see Jenni's ceiling right now because I want to win no matter what with Tigres.”
– Jenni Hermoso in TUDN
Hermoso assured that Tigres is one of the best teams in the world in the women's category and that as a soccer player the UANL institution is giving her everything necessary to win and compete.
