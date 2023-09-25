The judge of the National Court Francisco de Jorge, who is investigating the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (FEF) Luis Rubiales for the kiss he gave to the player Jennifer Hermoso at the World Cup trophy presentation in Sydney (Australia), has statements were taken this Monday from two witnesses and two experts, these proposed by the defense of the person under investigation.

The head of the Central Court of Instruction number one has listened to Jenni Hermoso’s brother, Rafael, and a friend, while before that the experts have appeared who have ratified the report provided by Rubiales’ lawyer, Olga Tubau, regarding the conversation that They kept their client and Hermoso before the kiss by reading his lips.

According to legal sources present at the interrogation, both Rafael Hermoso and the player’s friend “have ratified and expanded” the version that the victim provided to the Prosecutor’s Office, both regarding the lack of consent in the kiss and in the alleged coercion by Rubiales and his entourage so that the soccer player supported the exculpatory version of the former president of the FEF.

In this group would be the former coach Jorge Vilda, according to the aforementioned sources, who they place among the people who tried to convince Hermoso’s family on the plane returning from Sydney to Madrid that he had to leave in support of the then president. This episode supposedly occurred before the technical stop in Doha, where Rubiales recorded the famous exculpatory video, unsuccessfully asked the victim to leave, and the communications office sent a statement attributing statements to Hermoso that were not his.

This Monday’s summonses are added to the appearances planned by the federation’s marketing director, Rubén Rivera; the director of the Integrity Department, Miguel García Caba; the press officer of the women’s soccer team, Patricia Pérez; and that of the director of the men’s team, Albert Luque. All of them will appear next Thursday as witnesses at the proposal of Rubiales’ defense. Later, on Monday, October 2, it will be the turn of the players Alexia Putellas, Irene Paredes and Misa Rodríguez.

Furthermore, as reported by the National Court, the magistrate has already received through the Australian Embassy, ​​thanks to the effective collaboration of its authorities, the certificate of the content of all the crimes of the Penal Code of that country in relation to the facts investigated. and which are applicable in the State of New South Wales.

In her statement as an investigator, the lieutenant prosecutor of the National Court, Marta Durántez, asked Rubiales about five people to try to clarify the “harassment” suffered by Jenni Hermoso and her family environment. Among those questioned about these events will be the former coach of the women’s team, Jorge Vilda, and the aforementioned Luque and Rivera, who would have tried to pressure the player to change her version both on the return trip from Sydney and on the subsequent stay in Ibiza to celebrate the world championship.

After Rubiales’ interrogation, the instructor agreed at the request of the Prosecutor’s Office that he could not communicate with the victim during the investigation of the case, also prohibiting him from approaching her within 200 meters.

He denied the facts



According to tax sources, Rubiales denied before the judge that there was coercion towards the senior player and her entourage, as well as that there was a lack of consent in the kiss on the mouth that he gave her. The former president of the Federation answered questions from all parties during the nearly 45 minutes that his statement as an investigator lasted.

It was last September 12 when the judge summoned Rubiales. At that time, the magistrate admitted the complaint filed by the Prosecutor’s Office for the crimes of sexual assault and coercion against him for the kiss on the mouth.

In an order, the magistrate agreed to the first steps in this procedure, including obtaining from RTVE the video or videos that they have in their files that record the moment from all angles in which the defendant kisses the complainant, as well as the minutes immediately before and after the event related to the celebration of the victory of the women’s soccer team.

In addition, he requested from the newspaper El País the video of the celebration in the locker room that is posted on the Internet and from the newspaper AS for the moments of the kiss and any others related to the events. For his part, the instructor requested a video of the celebration on the Spanish women’s soccer team bus from the newspaper La Vanguardia.