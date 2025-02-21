A day after knowing that Luis Rubialesformer president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) will resort to the sentence of the National Court that condemns him to a fine of 10,800 euros for the stolen kiss to Jenni Hermos own soccer player, by mouth of his legal representatives, which has announced an resource.

The sentence, issued on Thursday by the judge who prosecuted Rubiales from February 3 to 14, found the former president of the RFE faced with sexual assault, so he imposed the aforementioned economic fine and the prohibition of approaching or contacting The victim for a year.

However, the magistrate acquitted Rubiales of the crime of coercionnot finding that there were violence or intimidation in the pressures exerted on the front of the Spanish women’s team to reduce the kiss of the then federative president.

“It’s his intention” to resort to the sentence, said Friday’s lawyer, Ángel Chavarríaafter he had said one day before he also disagreed and resorting to the decision.









Far from the request of the Prosecutor’s Office

The penalty against whom the RFEF presided from from 2018 to 2023 is much lower than the one requested by the Prosecutor’s Office, two and a half years in prison, one year for the kiss and a year and a half for the coercion.

Magistrate Manuel Fernández-Prieto assumed that Rubiales made “surprisingly an act that threatens the sexual freedom of another person, without consent of the attacked.”

However, he justified the low penalty claiming that the aggression “being always reproachable, is framing within those of lower intensity (…) of the Criminal Code, by not mediating violence or intimidation.”

The events occurred during the imposition of medals after the triumph of the Spanish in the Women’s World Cup, On August 20, 2023 in Australiawhen Rubiales held the head of beautiful with both hands and kissed her on the lips. The image, seen throughout the world, caused great international outrage.

During the trial, the scorer of the Spanish team, and current front of the Mexican Tigers, reiterated that He never gave his consent to kiss And he reported the “countless” times they asked him from the RFEF to pronounce to take importance to the scandal. Rubiales, on the contrary, declared in the court to be “totally sure” what beautiful consent.

«I find the condemnation for sexual assault. What seems to me something striking, rare, (it) that there is no condemnation for the coercion, ”said Thursday the player Irene Paredes, a beautiful companion in the selection and who declared in his favor at the trial.

“There has been something clear, an unseeled kiss is a sexual assault,” the Spanish Minister of Justice, Félix Bolaños, who thanked the player’s bravery, said Friday before journalists, “at a difficult time, take the initiative to denounce ».

The other three accused of coercion, the former selector of the Women’s Red, Jorge Vilda, and two former leaders of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Rubén Rivera and Albert Luque, who were only tried for this crime, were acquitted.

From a reform of the Spanish Criminal Code last year, an unseeled kiss can be considered sexual aggression, a criminal category that groups all types of sexual violence.

The trial of Rubiales and his close surroundings became a symbol in the fight against sexism in Spanish sport and It gave rise to the tag #SeacabóFlag of a movement of support for the players.

Rubiales, 47, is also judicially investigated for alleged corruption and irregular contracts during its presidency of the RFEF, particularly for the agreement led by the Super Cup of Spain to Saudi Arabia.