Jenni Hermoso uncovers herself and makes a drastic decision against Luis Rubiales

The Spanish International Jennifer Beautiful has filed a complaint against Luis Rubiales, suspended president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), for the kiss he gave her after winning the World Cup final last August in Sydney

Prosecutor sources have reported that the women’s team player appeared yesterday, Tuesday, before the lieutenant prosecutor of the National Court Marta Durántez, at the State Attorney General’s Office, to formally denounce Rubiales.

what is known

After the complaint, the Prosecutor of the National Court, who was the one who offered Hermoso the possibility of denouncing Rubiales for a crime of sexual assault, will soon file a complaint against him.

