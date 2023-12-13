Jennifer Hermoso, a 33-year-old Spanish player who now plays for Pachuca, Mexico, has been named the second most influential woman in the world in 2023 by the Financial Times newspaper. The economic newspaper's list of 25 includes personalities such as the singer Beyoncé, the actress and producer Margot Robbie, the tennis player Coco Gauff and the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

The captain of the English team, Leah Williamson, has been in charge of choosing Hermoso, World Champion with Spain in the World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand this summer. “Playing against Jenni is a test that you expect as a professional footballer. He can do whatever he wants with the ball, as he showed this summer at the Women's World Cup. He started every game, scored three goals throughout the tournament and was fundamental to the success of Spain, which won the Cup for the first time,” expressed the one who was the Spaniard's rival in the Sydney final.

Final that ended with the non-consensual kiss of the former president of the RFEF Luis Rubiales. Williamson also referenced that episode. “He could have stopped, downplayed the incident and moved on from the matter to protect himself. Instead, despite increasing media attention, she continued to do what she knew was right.” Among other things, let other victims know that they are not alone. She made this clear in October when she received another award at the International Soccer Hall of Fame.

“To all the people who do not have a loudspeaker to make themselves heard, I want to tell them that this fight belongs to everyone. We win on the field and off it to ensure a sport and an inclusive society that protects us all,” she said that night, the first to speak in public after Luis Rubiales' non-consensual kiss.

In addition to being included in the Financial Times list, the Spanish soccer player is also part of Forbes magazine's 100 most influential women in Spain. She will close 2023 presenting the chimes on Spanish Television's La 1.

The list of the 25 most influential women

Mira Murati, engineer and chief technology officer at OpenAI

Jenni Hermoso, soccer player

Beyoncé, singer

Margot Robbie, actress and producer

Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors

Ursula vor den Leyen, president of the European Commission

Carol Tomé, CEO of UPS

Janet Truncale, next president and CEO of EY

Karin Keller-Sutter, politician

Lysa Dyson, scientist

Marie Claire-Daveau, head of sustainable development at Kering

Makiko Ono, CEO of Suntory Beverage & Food.

Marina Silva, politician and environmentalist

Phoebe Philo, designer

Olena Zelenska, screenwriter and first lady of Ukraine

Alia Bhatt, actress

Aespa, musical group

Loya Shoneyin, poet and novelist

Barbara Kingsolver, novelist

Narges Mohammadi, human rights activist and winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023

Fran Drescher, actress and film director

Coco Gauff, tennis player

Elizabeth Maruma, lawyer and biodiversity leader

Katalin Karikó, biochemist

Chen Chien-Jou, activist

