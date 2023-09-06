Wednesday, September 6, 2023, 3:04 p.m.



Jenni Hermoso testified yesterday before the Prosecutor’s Office of the National Court and formalized her complaint against Luis Rubiales for the non-consensual kiss of the leader to the player after the final of the Women’s World Cup. The testimony took place at the State Attorney General’s Office to protect the privacy of the victim, before the lieutenant prosecutor of the National Court, Marta Durántez. According to the agency itself, a complaint will be filed “as soon as possible.”

The player’s statement was essential, since the Penal Code establishes that in order to proceed for crimes of assault, harassment or sexual abuse, a “complaint by the aggrieved person, their legal representative or a complaint from the Public Prosecutor” will be required. In practice, the Prosecutor’s Office only acts ex officio in these cases when the victims are minors or especially vulnerable, such as disabled people.

Last Monday, August 28, the National Court Prosecutor’s Office opened pretrial investigation proceedings against Rubiales and offered Hermoso to “take action”, something that the player has finally accepted. It is the decisive step for justice to go ahead with the judicial process after the statement released by Futpro in which the soccer player expressed her disagreement for the first time with a kiss that she described as non-consensual.

This clashes with the version of Rubiales, who in his speech before the assembly of the Spanish Football Federation (FEF) on August 25, repeatedly resorted to consent as one of the keys to the events that occurred during the award ceremony. World Cup medals.