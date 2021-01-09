The match that was to take place this Saturday, starting at 12:30 pm, at the Matapiñonera stadium, in San Sebastián de los Reyes, between Madrid CFF and Barcelona, ​​corresponding to the first Iberdrola matchday was postponed, but the Barça women’s team has been trapped in the capital of Spain.

The women’s team traveled to Madrid this Friday and already at the concentration hotel learned the news of the suspension that occurred after 23:00of this Friday: “The RFEF competition judge has attended the local team’s request, due to the adverse weather conditions and the closure of the sports facilities that the Madrid City Council has decreed, and has decided to postpone the match on the day and time to be determined “.

Jenni Hermoso, born in Madrid and star of the Barça team, He did not hide his indignation on social networks and with irony he sent a critical message to the organizers of the maximum competition on his Twitter account of Spanish women’s football: “They would think … ‘these girls from Barcelona who go to see Filomena that if not for another 12 years they won’t be able to see her up close’. Well no, we don’t understand how we were allowed to travel. Come 2021, let’s encourage everything to be done a little better ”.

Lluís Cortés traveled to Madrid this Friday with 18 players, among which were Jenni Hermoso.

