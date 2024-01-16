Jennifer Hermoso reveals more details about the case Luis Rubiales and her complaint for alleged sexual assault and coercion, which is currently being investigated by the National Court of Spain.

The champion with Spain of the 2023 Women's World Cup went to the National Court on January 2 to testify before the magistrate investigating the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Rubiales, disqualified by Fifa, for a crime of sexual assault and another of coercion for what happened after the victory in the world of the Spanish team on August 20, where he kissed her on the mouth and then he and his entourage allegedly pressured her.

Photo: Fernando Alvarado. Efe

The woman from Madrid has been in the news again in recent times for some explosive statements that do not leave even anyone in a good position. Jorge Vilda, former coach of the Spanish national team, nor to Luis Rubiales, former president of the RFEF.

Hermoso was the special guest for the first episode of the Planeta Calleja program, which will air next Monday. However, a trailer came out in which she reveals a new chapter of the war that she faced against the two most powerful men on the team, until a few months ago.

The player of Tigers of Mexico He ignited the controversy again by revealing the death threats he has received on social networks due to the controversial case.

You receive messages on social networks and you hear things that are not to your liking. They have even told me: 'If I see you, I'll stab you. Or wish me to break my knees

“After everything about the World Cup, the 'haters' increased. You receive messages on social networks and you hear things that are not to your liking. They have even told me: 'If I see you, I'll stab you. Or wishing me to break my knees. It has affected me emotionally and personally. But also for the better, because I have millions and millions of good messages,” she said.

She already added that she does not regret her decision: “At all times I have done what I believed was right. All of my colleagues think that we have done something nice for society. For girls, women… We have never compared cases with what “What has happened to us. What we do is take this as a starting point so as not to get to much more serious things.”

The Spanish player once again aimed against Luis Rubiales and explained that it damaged the best moment of her life after being crowned world champion with Spain.

Rubiales was summoned by a judge to testify. Photo: Instagram: Jenni Hermoso / Luis Rubiales

It was the best moment of my life. I had no idea what was going to happen next.

“Winning the World Cup… there is nothing that can beat that moment. Well, I still haven't been able to relive it because of everything that came after. It makes me angry. We have thousands of photos to continue remembering that we were champions. It was the best moment of my life. “I had no idea what was going to happen next,” he began explaining.

And he added: “When the kiss happens, I keep going. I keep laughing. How could I not keep smiling. They judge me because I smiled. I didn't look for that moment. I didn't have anything planned. Everyone was enjoying it, Spain was amazed by us. What came next was worse, “I was positioned and the best moment of my life was ruined.”

“I denounced because I followed my values. It hurt me a lot. It had to be reported. He couldn't admit that nothing was happening. I felt the courage, the strength. That it was the right thing to do. Many people tell me if I have made money from this. I did what I felt. Because many have suffered it. I was lucky that everyone saw it. Many have not reported it because, if I went through what I went through even though everyone saw it, imagine any girl going to the Prosecutor's Office. I had a bad time. If this helps many to raise their voices. No one has to dictate how you should feel after something like this. I don't have to go crying, showing how bad I am. “I can report, but continue my life,” Hermoso stated.

Jenni Hermoso and Luis Rubiales

He told me to please make a video, that nothing was happening. That she did it for her daughters, who were behind on the plane crying

Jenny He again insisted on the pressure that Rubiales put on him after the kiss, both on the plane back to Spain and in subsequent days so that he would not report it.

“I spoke to him on the plane. He told me to please make a video, that nothing was happening. That he did it for his daughters, who were behind on the plane crying. I responded that he wasn't going to do that. I had not promoted anything. He asked me to please think about it. They asked another player. “To say that it was an act of spontaneity, of effusiveness… Then I suffer more pressure.”

And he added: “In Ibiza they continue, I tell my agency to do whatever it takes to leave me alone. They continue to insist. Then with family, friends. Already in Spain they held an assembly and everything happened. The paparazzi have followed me. Be “down the street and having to look behind you to see if someone is chasing you. I had to leave Madrid, I'm going to Malaga. I have to run away when I haven't done anything.”

Luis Rubiales and Jenni Hermoso

Finally, he threw several darts at his former coach in Spain, Jorge Vilda: “When we went to sleep, we had to leave the door open and wait for him to come by at night and let him talk to us. He said it was the only time he had to talk to us, when he had all day.”

“From when he started with the first until he reached the last, sometimes there were players who fell asleep. There were players who decided not to go and missed the World Cup. He continued and was world champion. There were people who couldn't live with him “said the player who plays in Mexican soccer.

