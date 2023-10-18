Las Rozas de Madrid (Spain) (AFP) – The return of Jenni Hermoso, after the scandal over the forced kiss of which she was a victim, is the great news for Spain for the Nations League matches against Switzerland and Italy.

The Mexican Pachuca player returns to La Roja for the first time since she played in the World Cup final in Australia and New Zealand, which Spain won 1-0 against England.

Hermoso had not been included in the previous list of coach Montse Tomé, who had justified her decision not to call her as “the best way to protect her” amid the controversy over the forced kiss.

“When that concentration ended we contacted her,” Tomé explained this Wednesday, commenting at a press conference on a list previously disclosed on the social networks of the Spanish Federation (RFEF).

Tomé reiterated that “there was no problem with her at that time. We made the decision not to bring her to protect her, we believed it was the best option.”

“I’ve felt better”

“We understood that since the focus was on this issue it was better this way, but now it has gone less and we hope it continues like this and we talk more about football,” said the Spanish coach, who stated that she sees the Spanish world champion well. .

“Both my coaching staff and I have spoken with her, I have felt her better, she has scored three goals in four games. We already know what a player she is,” Tomé added.

“We want to see her and start training and start thinking about Italy and Switzerland,” said the coach when giving her second list since she replaced Jorge Vilda at the head of La Roja.

At the World Cup medal ceremony in Australia, former RFEF president Luis Rubiales kissed Hermoso on the mouth, sparking a major scandal and a judicial investigation against him for possible sexual assault and coercion of the player.

This action by Rubiales, who defends that it was a consensual kiss, provoked a stand by the Spanish soccer players in defense of their partner and to ask for changes in the RFEF.

Hermoso returns in the first call-up after in the previous international window the Spanish players reached an agreement with the RFEF and the Higher Sports Council which translated, for now, into the dismissal of several federation positions and the previous coach.

In search of the Olympic Games

Along with Jenni Hermoso, world champions Esther González, Ivana Andrés and Salma Paralluelo also return to the list, after overcoming the injuries that prevented them from attending the previous call.

On the other hand, Mapi León and Patri Guijarro, the only two players who in the previous call-up left the national team after agreeing with the coach and the RFEF, remain uncalled-up.

“Everything that happened was something exceptional and from there we tried to react in the best way, the previous concentration has helped make it that way now,” he explained.

Spain, which leads group 4 of League A of the Nations League after two victories in its first two games, faces Italy on October 27 in Salerno and Switzerland on the 31st of the same month in Zurich.

“Our goal is to be in the Olympic Games, it is an exciting reason, it is the first time that the team can be in the Games,” the coach recalled.

The two finalists of the League of Nations will qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, provided that one of them is not France, officially classified as host, in which case, the place will be occupied by the winner of the match for third and fourth position.