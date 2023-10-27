Straight

Jenni Hermoso celebrates the goal against Italy that resolved the match in favor of Spain. Ivan Romano (Getty Images)

She didn’t start at the start but she didn’t need it to decipher Italy, to resolve the dispute and boost Spain, to explain that she does speak on the pitch. Jennifer Hermoso asked for her turn when there were 25 minutes left to close the duel, returning to the national team of the soccer player who received the kiss without consent from former president Rubiales, which unleashed the #SeAcabó movement and brought together all the soccer players to fight for their rights , in addition to shaking the foundations of the federation. Hermoso was missing from Tomé’s first call-up because she understood the coach was protecting her that way, but not like that in the second, even though she had discomfort in her ankle. And the return of the forward, finally on the mat as his job demands, catapulted Spain over the horn, which recounts its duels for victories in the Nations League, from Sweden to Switzerland, now also to Italy no matter how much it sweated. Tomé’s team is nice.

0 Laura Giuliani, Martina Lenzini, Elena Linari, Elisa Bartoli, Lisa Boattin, Lucia Di Guglielmo, Arianna Caruso, Agnese Bonfantini, Barbara Bonansea, Aurora Galli and Cristiana Girelli 1 Cata Coll, Laia Aleixandri, Olga Carmona, Ona Batlle, Laia Codina, Teresa Abelleira, Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmatí, Lucía García, Esther González and Mariona Caldentey See also Max Verstappen wins his third world title in Formula 1 Goals 0-1 min. 88: Jenni Hermoso. Referee Ionela Pesu Yellow cards Teresa Abelleira (min. 35) and Jenni Hermoso (min. 92)

For some time now, Spain has found its identity around the ball, indoor soccer that is understood from the possession of the ball, with the pass as the flag and with a range of attacks both outside and through the interior corridors that, thanks to individual characteristics of the players, converge in a game that is as choral as it is magnetic. Also devastating because for some reason they conquered the star in the last World Cup and for some reason they maintain the pulse and rhythm in the League of Nations, already close to receiving safe passage to the Paris Games, a competition that Spain has never tasted.

Italy soon understood that the ball could be seen but not touched, trapped in its intention to come out with the ball played against the efficient harassment of Spain, in the end condemned to sporadic and fast counterattacks, and with all the possible pieces that could be added. Little chicha to break the Red, who in the first half only had a popcorn from Cata at Linari’s shot, stretched that would have unleashed the flashes in the event that people had gone to the stadium, a sign that in Italy girls do not seduce with the ball, to the point that the rain in Salerno became the best excuse to leave the forum. They missed it because Spain was ahead, displaying muscle and football, also the laurel of champion, although lack of skill in the finishing.

It happened that La Roja did everything well except for being in the rival area, as she braided and discounted passing lines with ease to plant herself in the vicinity of the goalkeeper. azurra. All it took was the pass from the center backs Codina and Alexandri – Tomé’s big bet together with Lucía García in the attack – to reach the Spanish midfield, where all football makes sense since Tere Abelleira explained that she has the touch for the mix, also the personality for the battle and the head for reading the match, ideal for safeguarding Aitana and Alexia, the foremen of planetary football, the soccer players with top hats. Compasses also to catapult the team in the Arechi stadium, where chances followed one another and mistakes were repeated. Mariona explained that with a running shot that went over the top; That was underlined by Alexia with a shot that was too focused; Aitana tried to correct that with a left-footed shot that only Giugliani’s glove deflected in time; That was confirmed by Esther with another shot that tickled the post; and Lucía accepted that with a shot that also went to the second stand. It was endless football and attack, a tackling game without the spoils of the goal. Too many mistakes that Spain ended up accusing, diluted with the passing of the minutes, disoriented by impatience before even finishing the first chapter of the match.

That’s why Tomé decided to shake up the team, support it with two extremes of breaking and sprinting, dribbling and depth. Salma and Athenea entered for Esther and Lucía, legs to open the game for Spain, to move the ball in search of the definitive gap in the rival area and, after stretching the lines, to define themselves with the diagonals behind the opposing defense . But there was no tutia, the Italian team was comfortable with the catenaccioode to Nereo Rocco and Helenio Herrera, leaders in their day of the defensive swarm, also Giuseppe Viani when he coached Salernitana, precisely, before the end of the 1940s. Until Jenni Hermoso said otherwise.

Codina tried it with a header that went over the top, Salma followed with a cross-shot that was too cross and Carmona tried it with a deflected shot. But only Hermoso, when the tie was taken for granted, rejected Italy. A shot from Alexia was deflected by the goalkeeper and the rebound ended at the feet of Hermoso, who put his left foot and soul, also the desired cry of liberation, to seal the victory.

