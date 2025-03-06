Jenni Hermoso resorts to the sentence against Rubiales and asks to be convicted of the coercion: “The threats were real”

The soccer player Jennifer Hermoso has partially resorted to the sentence that condemned Luis Rubiales to a fine -10.800 euros – for the kiss he imposed on the ceremony for the ceremony of World Cup medals held in August 2023 in Australia. He claims that the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) is also convicted of the crime of coercion attributed to him the accusations for the maneuvers he warned in the RFEF to minimize the impact of the kiss, reports Europa Press. Rubiales’ defense, meanwhile, has also requested its acquittal, as he has advanced The country.

The National Court condemns Rubiales to pay 10,800 euros for the kiss to Jenni Hermoso and acquits him with coercion

In his appeal to the Criminal Chamber of the National Court, the representation of the player requests that both Rubiales and the other three defendants – the former women’s selector Jorge Vilda, the former football director of the male section Albert Luque and the one who was responsible for Marketing of the Rubén Rivera Federation are sentenced to a year and a half of prison for the crime of coercion. In case of not accessing this claim, and in a subsidiary manner, his lawyer asks that the sentence be revoked regarding the crime of sexual assault on Rubiales and that, instead of the fine to which he was convicted, he is imposed for a year in jail.

His lawyer argues that “Jennifer received the messages and perceived that the threats and consequences were real and that by the hierarchical position” that the defendants occupied at that time “there is no doubt that they can materialize, generating sufficient fear, to make it cry and fear reprisals.”

In his appeal, the lawyer as a beautiful criticism that Judge José Manuel Fernández Prieto considered in the ruling that “there is no act of violence or intimidation on” the player “directly aimed at preventing what the law does not prohibit or compel to carry out what he does not want.”

The Prosecutor’s Office resorts against Rubiales and asks to repeat the trial “with an impartial magistrate”



“The sentence omits all reasoning on certain evidence practiced in the plenary, leaving orphaned all reasoning about its assessment to be able to understand the intellectual construction of the resolution and that could lead to a conviction of those accused for this crime,” he laments.