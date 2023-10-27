Jenni Hermoso returned to the Spanish National Team after the World Cup final in Australia and New Zealand, and he did it in a big way: with a goal that gave his team a 1-0 victory against Italy, in the Nations League.

“What better joy than arriving and feeling good again, scoring the winning goal and now I can only smile,” Hermoso told Spanish public television after the match.

The Pachuca player scored the winning goal (88), which consolidates Spain in the leadership of group 4 of League A of the continental competition.

⚽️ !!, !!, !! Jenni Hermoso catches a ball inside the area and sends it to the net. Spain takes the lead with very little time left! 📺 @La1_tve 🇮🇹 🆚 🇪🇸 I 0-1 I 88′#PlayFightAndWin Yo #UWNL pic.twitter.com/m5aTzEByEa — Spanish Women’s Soccer Team (@SEFutbolFem) October 27, 2023

Hermoso returned to play this Friday with Spain for the first time since the World Cup final that La Roja won and the scandal of the forced kiss.

Hermoso then became the involuntary protagonist when the then president of the Spanish Federation, Luis Rubiales, gave her a kiss on the mouth at the tournament’s medal ceremony.

The action of Rubiales, who ended up resigning, generated a great scandal and ended up leading to a judicial investigation against him for possible sexual assault and coercion of the player.

The scandal also caused a stand by the Spanish soccer players in defense of their partner and to ask for changes in the RFEF, managing to reach an agreement with the Federation and the Spanish government that calmed the waters.

Hermoso’s return seems to definitively leave behind the difficult episode experienced by La Roja.

“Life sometimes gives you small gifts, “I have thought about many people that I have had behind me all this time and I am happy because thanks to them I have enjoyed football again,” added Hermoso, who could not have had a better comeback.

“When victories are difficult and are the last minute, you savor them more. Spain knows how to suffer, we come from very difficult games that we have moved forward,” explained Hermoso.

“In the end, something had to fall and it fell today with a goal and we took three points that are very important,” said the Spanish forward.

With AFP

