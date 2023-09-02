FIFPRO, international players union, issued a statement this Friday in which it once again showed its support for the Spanish international striker Jenni Beautiful and he assured that the soccer players “already” have had “enough”, for which reason he demands “a change” and “improvements” in systems that, he considers, are “failing”.

“With you, Jenni. Your fight is my fight. Their fight is our fight. And we’ve had enough. We, the players, are stronger, more united and more determined than ever,” the statement begins.

The change

“We demand change. We demand improvement. Systems are failing us. Governance is failing us. Accountability is failing. Discrimination is entrenched and occurs at all levels. Football must respond and rise up at this critical moment. Not only in Spain, but all over the world,” he continues.

“Our sport will only get stronger when we can focus exclusively on the game. Without us, football is nothing. And we are watching. Together. The time has come,” she concludes.

Rubiales, for his part, affirmed this Friday that he will continue to defend himself “to demonstrate the truth” after the Administrative Court of Sport (TAD) Spanish to open a disciplinary file for the forced kiss of the player Jenni

Beautiful.

“I continue to trust the independence of the bodies where this issue must be resolved, despite the fact that political pressure and pressure from certain media is as interested as it is brutal and that information on this matter is being subjected to a multitude of manipulations, lies and censorship” Rubiales said in a statement published by the newspaper El Mundo.

