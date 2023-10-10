The former women’s soccer coach Jorge Vilda and the marketing director of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Ruben Rivera, They denied this Tuesday before the judge that they had pressured the soccer player Jenni Hermoso so that he could say that he consented to the kiss that Luis Rubiales gave him.

Both have declared themselves under investigation before the head of the Central Court of Instruction 1 of the National Court, Francisco de Jorge, who is investigating the former president of the RFEF for sexual assault and coercion.

The judge has summoned them to try to unravel the degree of involvement of Vilda and Rivera in these alleged pressures on Hermoso and his entourage, along with Rubiales himself and the director of the men’s team, Albert Luque.

Rubiales pointed out Jorge Vilda as the person who went to Jenni Hermoso’s brother to talk to her. “I didn’t even know that the brother was coming on the plane. I found out later because Jorge Vilda, who was sitting behind me, told me: ‘I came from talking to Jenni’s brother, who is a reasonable guy and such, and is going to talk to her (sic)”, stated the former president of the RFEF, according to the extracts of the statement published by the newspaper The Spanish.

Luis Rubiales and Jorge Vilda

Rivera, for his part, was on the trip to Ibiza that the national team players took to celebrate the victory in the World Cup and where the Prosecutor’s Office also frames the pressure on Hermoso and his entourage.

Vilda, Rivera and Luque were initially supposed to appear as witnesses, although the judge changed their procedural status to that of being investigated after hearing the testimonies of Jenni Hermoso’s brother and a friend, who testified about the pressure received to justify the kiss. that Rubiales hit him in the mouth after the World Cup final in Sydney (Australia) on August 20.

Luis Rubiales and Jenni Hermoso

Days later, the internationals Alexia Putellas, Irene Paredes and Misa Rodríguez also They confirmed those pressures and supported Jenni Hermoso’s story..

After hearing the versions of Vilda and Rivera, the judge will question Luque on October 16, who will be the last of those investigated to testify, and in November several witnesses will appear, including the absolute men’s coach, Luis de la Fuente, and the former Director of Communication of the RFEF Pablo García-Cuervo.

