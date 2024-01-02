The soccer player Jenni Hermoso, world champion with Spainhe stated, after testifying before the judge of the National audience, investigating the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales for an alleged sexual assault and coercion, that “everything is now in the hands of Justice” and that he feels “strong.”

The player went this Tuesday to the National audience to testify before the magistrate investigating Rubialesdisabled by the Fifa, for a crime of sexual assault and another of coercion for what happened after the victory in the world of the Spanish team on August 20, where he kissed her on the mouth and then he and his entourage allegedly pressured her.

Rubiales was summoned by a judge to testify. Photo: Instagram: Jenni Hermoso / Luis Rubiales See also The flight, the joy and the kiss to the girlfriend: watch Duplantis' record leap - Video Gazzetta.it

Everything went well. Everything is now in the hands of Justice

Jenni Hermoso He confirmed his version of the events during a statement that lasted more than two hours and after which he briefly spoke to the press, stating that “everything went well” and “everything is now in the hands of Justice.”

“I just wanted to wish you a happy new year (…) May it go well for you all and thank you very much for the support you have had with me,” he added, responding to journalists that he is “very well” and “strong.”

When asked about the content of the statement, he only said that it was “long” and that “the process will continue.”

The player has made these statements accompanied by her team of lawyers.

Jenni Hermoso changes her jacket in Mexico

Jennifer Hermoso, in the middle of the Rubiales case, has changed scene and is a new Tigres player. The Spanish, who arrived in Aztec football in June 2022 to defend the colors of the Pachucawas announced by the 'feline' club.

“Nothing makes me more excited than announcing that I will be part of this incredible club. All my desire and enthusiasm to wear the shirt Tigers. Incomparable! They are ready? See you soon,” Hermoso said after confirming the signing.

The soccer player is expected this Tuesday, December 2 in Mexican lands for her official presentation. Since her arrival to the Liga MX Femenil, Jenny He has played 41 games and has been a protagonist, being key in 26 goals.

With information from EFE.

