Jennifer Hermoso is back in the news in the last few hours after testifying last week before the judge of the National audiencewhich investigates the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales, for an alleged sexual assault and coercion, that “everything is now in the hands of Justice” and that he feels “strong.”

The champion with Spain from the World Cup women's 2023 went on January 2 to the National audience to testify before the magistrate investigating Rubiales, disabled by the Fifa, for a crime of sexual assault and another of coercion for what happened after the victory in the world of the Spanish team on August 20, where he kissed her on the mouth and then he and his entourage allegedly pressured her.

The woman from Madrid is in the news again this Friday for some explosive statements that do not leave even anyone in a good position. Jorge Vilda, former coach of the Spain team, nor to Luis Rubialesformer president of the RFEF.

Beautiful She was the special guest for the first episode of the program Planet Calleja, which will be broadcast next Monday. However, a trailer was released in which he reveals a new chapter of the war he faced against the two most powerful men on the team, until a few months ago.

The player of Tigers of Mexico sparked the controversy again by revealing some unbreakable rules that he had Vilda in the concentrations of Spain.

“When we went to sleep, we had to leave the door open and wait for him to come by at night and let him talk to us. He said it was the only time he had to talk to us personally. If he knocked first door of the first players, until I reached the last one, maybe there were players who fell asleep,” said the player in the preview.

The Spaniard explained that on some occasions the concentration was too strict and the former coach wanted to be aware of everything they did, everything they talked about, even everything they bought.

“When we went shopping, he waited for us and asked us what we had in our bag,” he said.

On the other hand, Jennifer Hermoso did not hesitate to point against Rubiales and the controversial forced kiss he gave her at the awards ceremony Women's World Cup. When asked about the consequences she would have for denouncing the director of the Royal Spanish Football FederationHe explained that he knew what he was doing.

“Yes, and I am also clear that if I had not done it, if I had admitted at that moment to make a video saying that nothing had happened, I was very clear that I could have had extra-sports things that would have helped me a lot. But I felt the courage, I felt strength and above all I was doing something that for me was the right thing. It was the only thing that prevailed at that moment”,

