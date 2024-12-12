The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, the Brazilian minister Marina Silva, the Ecuadorian attorney general Diana Salazar-Méndez and the Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso is on the list of the one hundred most influential people of the world in 2024 from the magazine time. This group completes the number of the election of the Person of the Year, the president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump.

On the list are from the Prime Minister of Italy, Georgia Melonithe governors of Texas, Greg Abbot, and California, Gavin Newson, the Iranian Nobel Peace Prize winner, Narges Mohammadi and even the president of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. There are also artists, such as Kylie Minogue and Dua Lipa, fashion designers , like Tori Burch.

Athletes such as the Formula 1 world championthe Dutchman Max Verstappen or the American football star Patrick Mahomes. Other influencers this year include actor Michael J. Fox and Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft.

From Milei, an admirer and friend of Trump, who is in the Leaders of the Year group, time says that has become “a global icon of the right” in just one year of mandate in Argentina. “While it is too early to say whether the new president’s measures will be successful, it is clear that he has been right about one thing: with Milei in office, there will be no turning back for Argentina,” the review notes.

Also in the group of Leaders is Marina Silva, Minister of Environment and Climate Change of Brazilwho “is rebuilding his country’s capacity to stop the rampant illegal forestation of the Amazon”. “Against all odds, he is pushing for a transition to locally generated renewable energy. Internationally, he advocates that we reconsider our limited perspectives on what protecting nature can cost and instead embrace a more comprehensive understanding of the extraordinary impact economic and value that nature offers,” says time.

Afro-descendant, female and Latin American like Silva, is the Attorney General of Ecuador, Diana Salazar Méndez. He defends that Justice should not “kneel” before criminal gangs who operate in his country and has received countless death threats for this.

timewhich has included it in the list of the 100 most influential, In the leaders section, it says that “Diana Salazar Méndez, the youngest person, 42 years old, and the first black woman to serve as top police officer in Ecuador, has one of the hardest and most dangerous jobs in the hemisphere,” says the magazine.

“Yes ok has handled challenging cases before (not all prosecutors can say they have managed to convict a top soccer executive and a former president), Ecuador’s Attorney General is now leading the effort to prevent violent, well-connected drug traffickers from ruining her beloved country,” he adds.

In the group of Icons is Jenni Hermoso, a member of the Spanish team that won the Women’s Soccer world championship in 2023. Aside from her role in that important victory, she achieved notoriety by denounce the then president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, for having kissed her on the mouth to celebrate the victory in front of cameras from around the world.

“Beautiful He bravely spoke his truth, over and over againdespite efforts to silence her. After the Spanish players united in protest, Rubiales resigned and was eventually suspended for three years by FIFA,” the review states.