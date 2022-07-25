It’s here, it’s here. Jenni Hermoso, the star and historical top scorer of Fútbol Club Barcelona officially arrived in Mexico to be formally presented with the Tuzas de Pachuca team.
Hermoso arrived in Mexico at dawn on Sunday, July 24, 2022, as his presentation was scheduled at the Hidalgo Stadium that same day at night for the match between the Pachuca men’s team against the Pumas team.
Jenni was presented as Tuzas’ star reinforcement for this Apertura 2022 at halftime of the match, which ended in zero after 90 minutes. It should also be noted that for her emotional presentation, where she was accompanied by the board, the sports director Tatiana Briseño and several of her companions. It was seen that the figure and reference of the Pachuca team, Mónica Ocampo, will give Hermoso her number 10 so that the Spanish can continue using the number that has made her famous with the Blaugrana team throughout her career.
Let us remember that Jenni Hermoso is currently recovering after an injury that left her out of the Spanish squad to play the Women’s Euro Cup this summer, so her debut with the Pachuca shirt may have to wait a few weeks, but it is expected that Hermoso can be available for this same tournament and so he can begin his story with the Tuzas team in Mexico.
Jenni Hermoso to date is the biggest signing that has been made in the Liga MX Femenil since its creation in 2017, for which Grupo Pachuca must be applauded for the work and effort that this movement involved and that they are also giving it the weight and importance it deserves.
