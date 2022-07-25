Jenni Hermoso during her presentation as a new player of the Tuzas del Pachuca, at the Hidalgo stadium. David Martinez Pelcastre (EFE)

Jenni Hermoso (Madrid, 32 years old) has received a crush. The Spanish striker was presented this Sunday night before the fans of Pachuca, her new club in Mexico. The five-time Pichichi winner surprisingly chose to play in the Mexican Women’s League. From playing in the Barcelona elite to doing it in a club without fear of investing in women’s football. “It’s incredible, I couldn’t put into words what I’m feeling. Since I have arrived, thank you, you have made me feel at home, like in your family”, said the international.

The board of directors of the Mexican team welcomed him at the Hidalgo stadium where two Mexican ambassadors from the soccer world sent him their best wishes through the screen: Hugo Sánchez and Rafa Márquez. The Bulgarian Hristo Stoichkov, a former Barcelona player, also sent him his best wishes. On the court, the president of the Mexican Men’s League, Mikel Arriola, and two of the team’s and the Mexican team’s historical figures were present: Charlyn Corral and Mónica Ocampo. The Spanish shed a tear or two for the welcome between fireworks and the affection of her family. Jenni Hermoso is already a Gopher. In her suitcase to Mexico, she brought with her the title of being the top scorer for Barça (181 goals) and also for the national team (45).

“I hope to train a lot to get all the titles. We hope that everything we do here is for the Mexican League to grow and I hope that all the girls see themselves reflected in the dreams of the soccer players,” said Hermoso. The seven-time champion with Barcelona missed the last European Championship due to a sprain in her right knee. La Roja reached the quarterfinal round, but fell in extra time against England (2-1).

Pachuca achieved the “beautiful” signing of Jenni on June 22. It has been, since then, the biggest signing in the Liga MX Femenil born in 2017. This team won the first official women’s tournament that same year, they were the first to open the stadium where the men’s division plays so that the soccer players had the same support. And they even established women’s soccer Mondays. Since then, Pachuca has not slowed down: they have reached two finals, but have lost both. With Hermoso and Charlyn Corral, a former Levante and Atlético de Madrid player, they hope to make the leap to win the League. These days, in Mexico they celebrate twice by taking over two footballers from Barcelona such as the Spanish laureate and the Brazilian Dani Alves.

