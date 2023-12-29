Jenni Hermoso He has had a particular 2023, from glory to aggression, after the non-consensual kiss that the leader gave him Luis Rubiales in the final of the Women's World Cup won with the Spanish team.

The soccer player experienced a close to the year full of tension due to everything that that moment meant when Rubiales kissed her, before the attention of the whole world.

Since then he fought his own battle to have corrective measures taken for what happened. Hermoso quickly became a symbol of women against attacks of this type.

The best of the year

Jenni Hermoso has been honored this Friday by the prestigious British media 'The Guardian' as the soccer player of the year 2023.

The Pachuca and National Team player has been recognized both for her sporting successes and for having become a symbol of women's struggle.

Jenni Hermoso in the Spain team.

“The Guardian Footballer of the Year is an award given to a player who has done something notable, whether overcoming adversity, helping others or setting a sporting example by acting with exceptional honesty,” the outlet says.

In sports, Hermoso was key in Spain's victory in the Women's World Cup. She won the Silver Ball of the World Cup tournament and stands out as the all-time top scorer for the Women's National Team, with 52 goals in 107 games.

At the club level, in his career he has played for Atlético, Rayo, Swedish Tyresö, Barcelona, ​​PSG and Pachuca. She has also achieved the award of top scorer in the Spanish league five times.

“Through her stance and actions, and those of her teammates, she has become a symbol of the fight for justice, equality, fairness and a safe environment for female soccer players and women in general.”adds the medium.

“It has become a beacon for women in Spain who fight against a sexist culture that permeates society and of which football is only a microcosm,” concludes The Guardian.

