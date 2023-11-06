The player of the Spanish team and the Mexican Pachuca, Jenni Hermoso assured that she has “received threats” after the kiss that the former president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales gave him during the medal ceremony after winning the World Cup football title.

It may be of interest to you: National vs. Millionaires: this is how the Colombia Cup final will be played, dates and location

I have received threats, and that is something you never get used to.

“I have had to assume the consequences of an act that I did not provoke, that I had not chosen; nor premeditated. I have received threats, and that is something you never get used to,” said the Madrid native in an interview with the magazine GQ.

In addition, he highlighted that the national team players “they have experienced first-hand the fight for equality”.

In his first statements after what happened after the World Cup final in Sydney on August 20, Hermoso maintained that the international They “never” asked to be paid the same as the players of the senior men’s team and that what they wanted was “the most basic, have a minimum wage”, that they be “respected” and “given the opportunity to do something very great.”

Jenni Hermoso in the Spain team. See also 5 teams that want to sign Luis Suárez for next season

“As soon as we had it, we won a world championship. They have called us capricious. It has always been said that we wanted to earn the same as the boys and it was not true. It makes me very angry that they say that women’s soccer does not generate as much as men’s soccer,” he added.

Read here: Will Luis Díaz be sanctioned for his goal celebration? English federation makes decision

The Madrid player was grateful for the support she and the rest of the internationals have received from other soccer players and people from other sectors such as the cultural sector and admitted that she would have liked to have also received support from the players.

“I don’t know if their support would have made everything easier, but it certainly would have helped us a lot,” he noted.

“I want to be remembered as a person who wanted to leave Spain at the top, but, above all, as someone who has tried to change many mentalities. Fortunately or unfortunately, there is this story, but I am going to learn to take advantage of it positively to fight for what I believe is good for society. The #SeAcabó movement must bring a new era,” he insisted.

Also: Dani Alves: new revelations of the requests he made to the victim in the bathroom

Hermoso reported that “These weeks have been very difficult” and revealed that he continues working with the psychologist with whom he has been working for years, because “mental health is as important as daily training” and telling what happened “again and again” the “it was doing a lot of damage.”

“I have always liked being with the national team, representing my country, but there was something that never let me fully enjoy it and if this had not happened, everything would have remained the same. I will never do anything just to make more money. Being able to fight for this, more dignified conditions for footballers, is another source of pride and that is where I really want to be noticed. If I have to put my face to get a change, go ahead,” he added.

Rebellion in the Spanish team See also The history of duels between France and England in the World Cups

Notably The National Court investigates Luis Rubiales for sexual assault and coercion for the kiss he gave to Jenni Hermoso during the World Cup medal presentation and the coercion to which she was allegedly subjected to say that it was consented. Rubiales resigned from his position as president of the RFEF after the start of the judicial investigation and the temporary suspension imposed on him by FIFA, which finally suspended him for three years for failing to comply with its Disciplinary Code.

SPORTS

With information from EFE.

More news in EL TIEMPO