The majority of the world champions with Spain reiterated this Monday “their desire not to be called up” with Spain, after coach Montse Tomé’s list including fifteen of them, although not Jenni Hermosofor Nations League matches.

What was expressed in our statement last Friday “makes clear and without any option for another interpretation our firm will not to be called up for justified reasons,” the Spanish internationals stated in a statement published on their social networks.

Last Friday, 39 players, including 21 of the 23 world champions, issued a statement in which they considered that the conditions were not met for their return to La Roja after the scandal of the forced kiss of the former president of the Spanish Federation (RFEF). ), Luis Rubialesto Jenni Hermoso.

In it, the players asked for changes in different departments of the Federation and since then, they had not spoken again in public. But, this Monday in her debut as coach, Montse Tomé summoned fifteen of the champions, as well as several other signatories of that document.

However, Hermoso exploded and spoke out vehemently about the RFEF’s decisions. Protect me from what? he wonders.

Then he adds: “We have been looking for weeks, months, for that protection that we have not been able to find within the RFEF itself. “The same people who ask us for trust are the ones who today launch a list with players who have asked NOT to be called up.”says.

“The players are clear that it is another strategy of division and manipulation to intimidate and threaten us with legal repercussions and economic sanctions. Another indisputable proof that shows that nothing has changed today and that confirms the reason why we are fighting and how we do it.” we are doing,” he adds.

Finally, she expresses her support for her colleagues. And she says: “There has been an attempt to argue that the environment would be safe for my colleagues when at the same press conference it was announced that they were not calling me to protect myself… “Protect me from what or who.”

