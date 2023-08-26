Jenni Hermoso denounces pressure and puts Luis Rubiales in his place: “I was not respected”

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Jenny Beautiful.
EFE, Jenni Hermoso’s Instagram
Jenny Beautiful.
“I felt like the victim of an assault, an impulsive sexist act without consent,” he says.
Jenni Beautiful decided to speak in detail, for the first time, about the act of harassment he suffered from the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, at the celebration of the world title won by Spain in Australia.
(Jenni Hermoso denies Luis Rubiales for the kiss; Spain’s team ‘goes on strike’).
The player, to whom the manager forcibly gave a kiss on the mouth, confessed that He felt “vulnerable and the victim of aggression, an impulsive, sexist, out of place act and without any kind of consent on my part”.
Likewise, she said that she has been pressured to give a statement that “justifies the act of Mr. Luis Rubiales.”
In addition, he denounced that the RFEF has pressured everyone around him (family, friends, colleagues, etc.) to give a testimony that little or nothing “had to do with his feelings”.
Jenni Hermoso: “The situation shocked me”
