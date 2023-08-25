Saturday, August 26, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Jenni Hermoso denies Luis Rubiales for the kiss; Spain team ‘goes unemployed’

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 25, 2023
in Sports
0
Jenni Hermoso denies Luis Rubiales for the kiss; Spain team ‘goes unemployed’

Close


Close

AUTOPLAY

‘I’m not going to resign’: Luis Rubiales in the face of controversy over the kiss of Jenni Hermoso at the World Cup | TimeLuis Rubiales.

Jenni Hermoso and Luis Rubiales

The Spanish players refuse to play until there is a change of leadership.

Jenni Hermoso, world champion footballer with the Spanish team, denied the version offered by the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubialesin the Extraordinary Assembly, stated in a statement that “at no time” did he consent to the kiss he received on the mouth and, together with the rest of the international players, called for “real changes, both sporting and structural”.

See also  Jenni Hermoso denounces pressure and puts Luis Rubiales in his place: "I was not respected"

In addition, the signatories announce that They will no longer play with the Spanish National Team if there is no change of leadership.

Jenni Hermoso denies Luis Rubiales

Luis Rubiales
Photo:

EFE, Screenshot

“I want to clarify that at no time did I consent to the kiss he gave me and in no case did I seek to raise the president. I do not tolerate that my word is questioned, much less that words are invented that I have not said“, says Jenni Hermoso in a statement, issued after Rubiales’ non-resignation.

The Spanish players stand up

“After everything that happened during the Women’s World Cup, we want to state that all the players who sign this document They will not return to a call for the National Team if the current leaders continue. The signing players are: Jennifer Hermoso; Alexia Putellas; Mass Rodriguez; Irene Paredes; Ona Batlle; Mariona Caldentey; Teresa Abelleira; Maria Perez; Tasting Coll; Aitana Bonmati; Laia Codina; Claudia Zornoza; Oihane Hernandez; Rocio Galvez; Irene Guerrero; Round Alba; Athena del Castillo; Eva Navarro; Enith Hall; Ivana Andres; ; Patricia Guijarro; Lola Gallardo; Nerea Eizagirre; Ainhoa ​​Moraza; Maria Leon “Mapi”; Sandra Cloths; Claudia Pina; Amaiur Sarriegi; Leila Ouahabi; Laia Alexandri; Lucia Garcia; Andrea Pereira; Vero Boquete; Ainhoa ​​Tirapu; Sandra Villanova; Ana Romero “Willy”; Silvia Meseguer; Nagore Calderon; Carmen Arce “Kubalita”; Priscilla Borgia; Natalia Pablos; Susan Guerrero; Larraitz Lucas; Elizabeth Benedict; Amanda Sampedro; Isabel Fuentes; Elizabeth Sanchez; Mari Paz Azagra; Vanessa Gimbert; Virginia Torrecilla; Leire Landa; Elizabeth Ibarra; and Marta Torrejón”, reads the text.

See also  WEC | Sakhir, trust Peugeot: "Without problems, the podium is possible"

ADVANCE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Jenni #Hermoso #denies #Luis #Rubiales #kiss #Spain #team #unemployed

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Denmark will ban the burning of copies of the Koran

Denmark will ban the burning of copies of the Koran

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result