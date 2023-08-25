Jenni Hermoso denies Luis Rubiales for the kiss; Spain team ‘goes unemployed’

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
AUTOPLAY
The Spanish players refuse to play until there is a change of leadership.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
Jenni Hermoso, world champion footballer with the Spanish team, denied the version offered by the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubialesin the Extraordinary Assembly, stated in a statement that “at no time” did he consent to the kiss he received on the mouth and, together with the rest of the international players, called for “real changes, both sporting and structural”.
In addition, the signatories announce that They will no longer play with the Spanish National Team if there is no change of leadership.
Jenni Hermoso denies Luis Rubiales
“I want to clarify that at no time did I consent to the kiss he gave me and in no case did I seek to raise the president. I do not tolerate that my word is questioned, much less that words are invented that I have not said“, says Jenni Hermoso in a statement, issued after Rubiales’ non-resignation.
The Spanish players stand up
“After everything that happened during the Women’s World Cup, we want to state that all the players who sign this document They will not return to a call for the National Team if the current leaders continue. The signing players are: Jennifer Hermoso; Alexia Putellas; Mass Rodriguez; Irene Paredes; Ona Batlle; Mariona Caldentey; Teresa Abelleira; Maria Perez; Tasting Coll; Aitana Bonmati; Laia Codina; Claudia Zornoza; Oihane Hernandez; Rocio Galvez; Irene Guerrero; Round Alba; Athena del Castillo; Eva Navarro; Enith Hall; Ivana Andres; ; Patricia Guijarro; Lola Gallardo; Nerea Eizagirre; Ainhoa Moraza; Maria Leon “Mapi”; Sandra Cloths; Claudia Pina; Amaiur Sarriegi; Leila Ouahabi; Laia Alexandri; Lucia Garcia; Andrea Pereira; Vero Boquete; Ainhoa Tirapu; Sandra Villanova; Ana Romero “Willy”; Silvia Meseguer; Nagore Calderon; Carmen Arce “Kubalita”; Priscilla Borgia; Natalia Pablos; Susan Guerrero; Larraitz Lucas; Elizabeth Benedict; Amanda Sampedro; Isabel Fuentes; Elizabeth Sanchez; Mari Paz Azagra; Vanessa Gimbert; Virginia Torrecilla; Leire Landa; Elizabeth Ibarra; and Marta Torrejón”, reads the text.
ADVANCE
OF
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Jenni #Hermoso #denies #Luis #Rubiales #kiss #Spain #team #unemployed
Leave a Reply