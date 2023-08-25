Jenni Hermoso denies Luis Rubiales for the kiss; Spain team ‘goes unemployed’

Jenni Hermoso, world champion footballer with the Spanish team, denied the version offered by the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubialesin the Extraordinary Assembly, stated in a statement that “at no time” did he consent to the kiss he received on the mouth and, together with the rest of the international players, called for “real changes, both sporting and structural”.

In addition, the signatories announce that They will no longer play with the Spanish National Team if there is no change of leadership.

Jenni Hermoso denies Luis Rubiales

Photo: EFE, Screenshot

“I want to clarify that at no time did I consent to the kiss he gave me and in no case did I seek to raise the president. I do not tolerate that my word is questioned, much less that words are invented that I have not said“, says Jenni Hermoso in a statement, issued after Rubiales’ non-resignation.

The Spanish players stand up

“After everything that happened during the Women’s World Cup, we want to state that all the players who sign this document They will not return to a call for the National Team if the current leaders continue. The signing players are: Jennifer Hermoso; Alexia Putellas; Mass Rodriguez; Irene Paredes; Ona Batlle; Mariona Caldentey; Teresa Abelleira; Maria Perez; Tasting Coll; Aitana Bonmati; Laia Codina; Claudia Zornoza; Oihane Hernandez; Rocio Galvez; Irene Guerrero; Round Alba; Athena del Castillo; Eva Navarro; Enith Hall; Ivana Andres; ; Patricia Guijarro; Lola Gallardo; Nerea Eizagirre; Ainhoa ​​Moraza; Maria Leon “Mapi”; Sandra Cloths; Claudia Pina; Amaiur Sarriegi; Leila Ouahabi; Laia Alexandri; Lucia Garcia; Andrea Pereira; Vero Boquete; Ainhoa ​​Tirapu; Sandra Villanova; Ana Romero “Willy”; Silvia Meseguer; Nagore Calderon; Carmen Arce “Kubalita”; Priscilla Borgia; Natalia Pablos; Susan Guerrero; Larraitz Lucas; Elizabeth Benedict; Amanda Sampedro; Isabel Fuentes; Elizabeth Sanchez; Mari Paz Azagra; Vanessa Gimbert; Virginia Torrecilla; Leire Landa; Elizabeth Ibarra; and Marta Torrejón”, reads the text.

